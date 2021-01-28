 
 

Dakota Johnson Moves Into $12.5M Love Nest With Chris Martin

WENN/Apega/Instar
Celebrity

The Coldplay frontman is reportedly the one who purchased the expensive Malibu pad, which is only 'walking distance to the same private beach he has multiple homes on.'

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dakota Johnson is taking her relationship with Chris Martin to the next level. The "Fifty Shades of Grey" star, who has been dating the Coldplay frontman for more than three years, was believed to have moved into a $12.5 million Malibu home with him.

Offering more details of the 31-year-old beauty and the musician's love nest was E! News. A source told the outlet that he was the one who purchased the expensive "brand new" pad, which is only "walking distance to the same private beach he has multiple homes on." The source added that the actress "is living there with him."

The couple's alleged new home, which according to the Los Angeles property records, was purchased on October 22, is located in a gated neighborhood. The 5,338-square-foot estate consists of two stories, and features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and one huge kitchen. It is completed with a theatre room, a game room, a pool with a spa and a full outdoor barbecue area.

Dakota and Chris began dating in October 2017, around one year after she broke up with boyfriend Matthew Hitt. The "How to Be Single" actress and the "Yellow" crooner briefly split in June 2019, only to get back together in August the same year. They have become inseparable ever since.

In December 2020, the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith sparked engagement rumors with her beau. Pictures obtained by Page Six captured her flaunting a giant emerald ring on her left ring finger as she went shopping in West Hollywood.

Dakota and Chris have been notoriously known for keeping their romantic life quite private. In 2018, however, the "Suspiria" star admitted to being "very happy" with her love life. She was also known to have a close bond with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, who was reported to have "pushed" the pair to get back together during their brief separation.

