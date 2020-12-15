Dakota Johnson Sparks Chris Martin Engagement Rumor With Massive Sparkler

WENN/Apega/Instar Celebrity

The 'Five-Year Engagement' actress stirs up speculation that she may have been engaged to her rocker boyfriend after she's spotted wearing an emerald ring on that finger.

AceShowbiz - Are Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin setting a new goal for their relationship in 2021? The actress has sparked rumors that she may have been engaged to her rocker boyfriend after she's seen wearing a massive new sparkler on that ring.

The 31-year-old beauty was spotted with the giant emerald ring on her left ring finger when she went shopping in West Hollywood last week. In pictures obtained by Page Six, the "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress' new accessory was visible as she held a cup of coffee in each hand and a wallet.

The daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith kept it chic in a long fur coat on top of joggers and a checkered shirt. She wore a black face mask and black boots, while her hair was pulled into a messy up do. She also wore sunglasses and her nails were painted maroon.

Dakota and Chris started dating in October 2017, after she called it quits with her on-and-off boyfriend Matthew Hitt in 2016. The "Suspiria" star and the Coldplay frontman briefly split in June 2019, but by August of the same year they have reconciled and have been inseparable since then.

The pair are relatively keeping their relationship private, but Dakota briefly opened up about her romance with Chris in 2018, saying that she was "very happy" in their relationship. It's also no secret that Dakota is close to Chris' ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. In fact, it was reported in 2019 that it was the "Shakespeare in Love" actress who "pushed them" to get back together.

Chris himself has a good relationship with Gwyneth's husband, TV writer and producer Brad Falchuk, whom she married in September 2018. The 43-year-old musician and the 48-year-old actress, who officially divorced in 2016, share two children together, 16-year-old daughter Apple and 14-year-old son Moses.