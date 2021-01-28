 
 

Yaya Mayweather Considers Moving Into Dad Floyd Mayweather's Home With Her Baby

Yaya Mayweather Considers Moving Into Dad Floyd Mayweather's Home With Her Baby
Instagram
Celebrity

The new mom may move back in with her boxing champion father, who has been doting on his newborn grandson, as her baby daddy NBA YoungBoy has moved on with another woman.

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Yaya Mayweather's son will surely be showered with lots of love though he has not been seen with his father NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The new mom has been contemplating moving into her father Floyd Mayweather, Jr.'s home with her baby as she's no longer together with her baby daddy.

Yaya made public of her plans to move back in with her boxing champion father through her Instagram Story post. On Wednesday, January 27, the -year-old shared a clip of the doting grandfather holding her newborn son in the former boxing champion's luxurious crib.

"We thinking about moving to Papa's house (a smile emoji)," so Yaya captioned the video, though it's unclear if she was joking with the statement or not.

Yaya broke up with the baby's father YoungBoy even before she gave birth to her first child. She, however, is seemingly still pretty much caught up in her failed romance with the rapper as she has been posting photos and videos of her ex-boyfriend.

  See also...

One of the posts featured a TV screen playing the "Outside Today" rapper's music video. Another was footage of her with her then-boyfriend, while he showed off his watch to the camera. "2 years ago, today," so Yaya wrote along with the throwback clip shared on Wednesday.

She appeared to have received a lot of criticism for the posts as she later defended herself. "She so far gone it's not even funny," one of the negative comments read. Yaya later posted on her Instagram Story, "I post what I want."

Yaya hinted on Instagram on January 9 that she had given birth to her son with YoungBoy. She shared a photo of their baby's foot with Queen Naija's "Mama Hand" playing in the background.

The baby arrived just weeks after YoungBoy's other baby mama Drea Symone revealed she had welcomed a daughter named Kodi Capri with the rapper over the Thanksgiving holiday. "November 26th 2020, on Thanksgiving Day, I was given a 7.5lb reason to become more thankful," she penned alongside a picture of her daughter's tiny hand. "I've been caught up cherishing the days after... it's safe to say my heart is completely full!! Kodi Capri. #kcg #perfection."

YoungBoy's mother Sherhonda Gaulden later revealed in a Clubhouse chat room that her son's child with Yaya is named Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.

You can share this post!

Ashanti Denies Beefing With Keyshia Cole Following 'Verzuz' Battle
Related Posts
YaYa Mayweather's Sister Appears to Confirm Pregnancy Rumors on IG Live

YaYa Mayweather's Sister Appears to Confirm Pregnancy Rumors on IG Live

YaYa Mayweather Says She Still Loves NBA YoungBoy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

YaYa Mayweather Says She Still Loves NBA YoungBoy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Eating for Two? YaYa Mayweather Appears to Sport Baby Bump During Outing

Eating for Two? YaYa Mayweather Appears to Sport Baby Bump During Outing

Yaya Mayweather Clears Instagram After NBA YoungBoy Gets Cozy With Mystery Girl in New Video

Yaya Mayweather Clears Instagram After NBA YoungBoy Gets Cozy With Mystery Girl in New Video

Most Read
Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic
Celebrity

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

FKA Twigs: Shia LaBeouf Would 'Punish' Me If I Didn't Kiss or Touch Him Enough During the Day

FKA Twigs: Shia LaBeouf Would 'Punish' Me If I Didn't Kiss or Touch Him Enough During the Day

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance

Madison LeCroy Appears to Mom-Shame Kristin Cavallari in Resurfaced Video Amid Jay Cutler Drama

Madison LeCroy Appears to Mom-Shame Kristin Cavallari in Resurfaced Video Amid Jay Cutler Drama