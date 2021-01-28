Yaya Mayweather Considers Moving Into Dad Floyd Mayweather's Home With Her Baby

Instagram Celebrity

The new mom may move back in with her boxing champion father, who has been doting on his newborn grandson, as her baby daddy NBA YoungBoy has moved on with another woman.

Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Yaya Mayweather's son will surely be showered with lots of love though he has not been seen with his father NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The new mom has been contemplating moving into her father Floyd Mayweather, Jr.'s home with her baby as she's no longer together with her baby daddy.

Yaya made public of her plans to move back in with her boxing champion father through her Instagram Story post. On Wednesday, January 27, the -year-old shared a clip of the doting grandfather holding her newborn son in the former boxing champion's luxurious crib.

"We thinking about moving to Papa's house (a smile emoji)," so Yaya captioned the video, though it's unclear if she was joking with the statement or not.

Yaya broke up with the baby's father YoungBoy even before she gave birth to her first child. She, however, is seemingly still pretty much caught up in her failed romance with the rapper as she has been posting photos and videos of her ex-boyfriend.

One of the posts featured a TV screen playing the "Outside Today" rapper's music video. Another was footage of her with her then-boyfriend, while he showed off his watch to the camera. "2 years ago, today," so Yaya wrote along with the throwback clip shared on Wednesday.

She appeared to have received a lot of criticism for the posts as she later defended herself. "She so far gone it's not even funny," one of the negative comments read. Yaya later posted on her Instagram Story, "I post what I want."

Yaya hinted on Instagram on January 9 that she had given birth to her son with YoungBoy. She shared a photo of their baby's foot with Queen Naija's "Mama Hand" playing in the background.

The baby arrived just weeks after YoungBoy's other baby mama Drea Symone revealed she had welcomed a daughter named Kodi Capri with the rapper over the Thanksgiving holiday. "November 26th 2020, on Thanksgiving Day, I was given a 7.5lb reason to become more thankful," she penned alongside a picture of her daughter's tiny hand. "I've been caught up cherishing the days after... it's safe to say my heart is completely full!! Kodi Capri. #kcg #perfection."

YoungBoy's mother Sherhonda Gaulden later revealed in a Clubhouse chat room that her son's child with Yaya is named Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.