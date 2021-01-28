 
 

Tiny Harris Seems to Accuse T.I.'s Alleged Victims of Chasing 'Clout'

The former Xscape member has previously clapped back at one of her husband's accusers, Sabrina Peterson, who claimed that the rapper once put a gun on her head.

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tameka Cottle a.k.a. Tiny Harris is still coming to her husband's defense after multiple women came forward with abuse allegations against T.I. The reality TV star has posted a cryptic message which is seemingly aimed at the rapper's accusers.

Through the Instagram Story post shared on Wednesday, January 27, the 45-year-old mother of three seemed to accused her husband's alleged victims of chasing "clout." She wrote, "All clout ain't good clout..esp when it's revealed you're lookin for clout," without mentioning whom it was addressed to.

Tiny previously clapped back at Sabrina Peterson, who accused T.I. of abuse. The latter posted on Monday, January 25, "The sad part about being a woman & BEING A BLACK WOMAN IS THIS! The public PRAISES OUR PREDATORS! @troubleman31 you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN! AS BLACK WOMEN!"

Tiny responded to the accusation as writing on her own page, "Hold up... So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago ... now when did you say my husband assaulted you?" She went on questioning Sabrina's claims, "Did you change your mind or change it back? What's up wit you today Pooh? I'm confused. Stop harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please Get help. But LEAVE US ALONE!!"

Sabrina stood by her claims though and clapped back at Tiny. Saying that it's "hurtful and disheartening" that "the woman I stood for, whose back I had, now turned around and saying the things you're saying," she dubbed the former Xscape member "disgusting."

She later had a conversation with another woman, who claimed to have a similar experience with T.I. The woman told Sabrina on the phone that she was drugged by T.I. While she admitted to taking a molly which she consented to, she said that she wasn't aware a joint she smoked was laced. While she was under the influence, he raped her, according to the woman. She additionally alleged that the 40-year-old somehow had police detained her for 30 days, trying to get her under arrest for prostitution.

