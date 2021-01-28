Ed Asner Remembers 'Beautiful' Cloris Leachman in Sweet Tribute Following Her Death

WENN/Sheri Determan Celebrity

Also expressing their grief over the loss of 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' star are Marg Helgenberger, Lauren Holly, George Takei, Peter Frampton, John Stamos and director Mel Brooks.

AceShowbiz - Cloris Leachman's "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" co-star Ed Asner is leading tributes to the actress, following her death on Tuesday, January 26.

Leachman, who passed away at her home in California, played Phyllis opposite Asner's Lou Grant, and on Wednesday, shortly after the sad news of her death broke, the veteran actor posted a shot of himself with Cloris on social media.

He added the caption, "A picture from the last time I saw you. Always beautiful. Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for you. Until we meet again darling."

Ed Asner paid sweet tribute to the late Cloris Leachman.

There have also been tributes from Marg Helgenberger, Lauren Holly, George Takei, Peter Frampton, and John Stamos, who posted footage of Leachman roasting his "Full House" co-star Bob Saget and wrote, "God I loved her. RIP."

John Stamos mourned the loss of Cloris Leachman.

Officials at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences have also released a statement, which reads, "Cloris Leachman was a comedy legend. From a groundbreaking role on The Mary Tyler Moore Show to the films of Mel Brooks and her Oscar-winning turn in Peter Bogdanovich's The Last Picture Show, she never lost her ability to shock, delight and surprise us. She will be missed."

Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences dubbed Cloris Leachman 'comedy legend' in its tribute.

Meanwhile, Leachman's "Young Frankenstein" director Mel Brooks has shared his tribute to the late actress, calling Cloris "insanely talented" and adding, "She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set. Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris' unforgettable Frau Blucher. She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed."

Director Mel Brooks remembered working with Cloris Leachman in his tribute post.

In the film, horses neighed every time her creepy housekeeper character's name was mentioned.

Reese Witherspoon paid homage to Cloris Leachman following her passing.

Tributes have also poured in from Lea Thompson, Rosie O'Donnell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ellen DeGeneres, and Reese Witherspoon, who wrote, "Truly original and larger than life in every unique performance . An incredibly talented actress who will be deeply missed."