 
 

Covid-19 Played a Part in Cloris Leachman's Death

Covid-19 Played a Part in Cloris Leachman's Death
WENN
Celebrity

According to the newly-revealed death certificate, the 'Young Frankenstein' actress suffered from a stroke with coronavirus as a 'significant condition' that contributed to her passing.

  • Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cloris Leachman died of a stroke, with Covid-19 a contributing factor in her passing, her death certificate has revealed.

The "Young Frankenstein" star died last month (Jan21) at her home in Encinitas, California.

A spokesperson for the San Diego County's Medical Examiner's Office has now revealed that Leachman died of a cerebrovascular accident - often referred to as a stroke - while the coronavirus was a "significant condition" which contributed to her passing, but not the underlying cause.

According to the death certificate, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Leachman was cremated on 7 February, with her remains being kept at her daughter Dinah Englund's home in Encinitas.

  See also...

Cloris made her acting debut on the "Actors Studio" series before landing the role of Phyllis on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show". The part led to a spin-off and earned her two Emmys and a Golden Globe.

She starred in the movies "History of the World: Part 1" and "The Last Picture Show" while winning rave reviews as the mysterious Frau Blucher in Mel Brooks' comedy classic "Young Frankenstein".

Leachman also appeared in "Facts of Life" and "Malcolm in the Middle" and voiced characters on "The Croods" and "Bob's Burgers".

With 22 Emmy Award nods, she is the most nominated actress in history - and she is tied for most wins - eight - with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

In the wake of her passing, PETA paid tribute by calling the actress one of the "most dedicated advocates."

You can share this post!

Cameron Diaz Has No Plan to Return to Acting While Daughter Is Still Young

Colin Jost Relied on Scarlett Johansson During Wedding Planning Due to Her 'Better Taste'
Related Posts
Ed Asner Remembers 'Beautiful' Cloris Leachman in Sweet Tribute Following Her Death

Ed Asner Remembers 'Beautiful' Cloris Leachman in Sweet Tribute Following Her Death

Actress Cloris Leachman Dies at 94

Actress Cloris Leachman Dies at 94

Most Read
Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations
Celebrity

Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants His House Guests to Stop Wearing Her Stuff

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants His House Guests to Stop Wearing Her Stuff

Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands on Limited Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks Priced at $76,000

Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands on Limited Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks Priced at $76,000

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Daughter Questions Her Own Looks After Overhearing Mom's Self-Criticisms

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Daughter Questions Her Own Looks After Overhearing Mom's Self-Criticisms

Blac Chyna on Her Mom Saying She's Not Proud of Her: 'I Can't Change Nobody'

Blac Chyna on Her Mom Saying She's Not Proud of Her: 'I Can't Change Nobody'

Moniece Slaughter Alleges Dr. Dre Sends Her Threats After Speaking On His Apryl Jones Romance

Moniece Slaughter Alleges Dr. Dre Sends Her Threats After Speaking On His Apryl Jones Romance