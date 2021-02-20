Covid-19 Played a Part in Cloris Leachman's Death

WENN Celebrity

According to the newly-revealed death certificate, the 'Young Frankenstein' actress suffered from a stroke with coronavirus as a 'significant condition' that contributed to her passing.

AceShowbiz - Cloris Leachman died of a stroke, with Covid-19 a contributing factor in her passing, her death certificate has revealed.

The "Young Frankenstein" star died last month (Jan21) at her home in Encinitas, California.

A spokesperson for the San Diego County's Medical Examiner's Office has now revealed that Leachman died of a cerebrovascular accident - often referred to as a stroke - while the coronavirus was a "significant condition" which contributed to her passing, but not the underlying cause.

According to the death certificate, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Leachman was cremated on 7 February, with her remains being kept at her daughter Dinah Englund's home in Encinitas.

Cloris made her acting debut on the "Actors Studio" series before landing the role of Phyllis on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show". The part led to a spin-off and earned her two Emmys and a Golden Globe.

She starred in the movies "History of the World: Part 1" and "The Last Picture Show" while winning rave reviews as the mysterious Frau Blucher in Mel Brooks' comedy classic "Young Frankenstein".

Leachman also appeared in "Facts of Life" and "Malcolm in the Middle" and voiced characters on "The Croods" and "Bob's Burgers".

With 22 Emmy Award nods, she is the most nominated actress in history - and she is tied for most wins - eight - with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

In the wake of her passing, PETA paid tribute by calling the actress one of the "most dedicated advocates."