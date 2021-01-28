 
 

Kyra Sedgwick Recounts Her Embarrassing Panic Button Incident at Tom Cruise's Home

WENN/Nicky Nelson/Mario Mitsis
Celebrity

During an appearance on 'The View', the 'Closer' actress reveals that she and her husband, Kevin Bacon, got invited to a dinner party at the 'Mission: Impossible' star's mansion back in the '90s.

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Kyra Sedgwick has never been invited back to Tom Cruise's inner circle after once pressing a panic button at his home which resulted in police swarming the mansion.

The "Closer" star was attending a dinner party with her husband, fellow actor Kevin Bacon, back in the 1990s when she started exploring Cruise's expansive property.

"I was pregnant... I sort of felt like, outside of the group because I was very large," she explained on U.S. daytime show "The View".

"We'd had this dinner over at his house, we were gonna watch a movie afterwards, it was all very fancy schmancy, cool, and after dinner, we retired to the library... I was not part of the conversation somehow, and I just started looking around and there was this button... underneath the mantlepiece..."

Kyra's curiosity got the better of her and she decided to push the mystery button to see what it did.

"I just pressed it, 'cause I thought, 'That's weird, there's a button,' expecting it's gonna do something, like, some secret door would open and something amazing will happen..."

  See also...

"Then afterwards nothing happened, so I turned to Tom and I said, 'You know, I pressed this button. What does it do...?' "

"He goes, 'That's the panic button!' "

Authorities rushed over to Cruise's home and demanded to see the "Mission: Impossible" star to ensure there was nothing suspicious going on - and the drama cost Kyra any future dinner invites from Tom.

"The cops came and they would not leave until they saw him. It was very embarrassing. Like, lots of police cars...!" Kyra confessed.

"It was really embarrassing. I didn't get invited back!"

