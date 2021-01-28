Actress Cloris Leachman Dies at 94

WENN Celebrity

The 'Young Frankenstein' actress, who became the most nominated actress in history with 22 Emmy nods, has passed away at the age of 94 at her home in Encinitas, California.

AceShowbiz - Beloved actress Cloris Leachman has died, aged 94.

The "Young Frankenstein" star passed away of natural causes on Tuesday night (26Jan21) at her home in Encinitas, California, according to her son.

Cloris made her acting debut on the Actors Studio series before landing the role of Phyllis on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show". The part led to a spin-off and earned her two Emmys and a Golden Globe.

She also appeared in the movies"History of the World: Part 1" and "The Last Picture Show" while winning rave reviews as the mysterious Frau Blucher in Mel Brooks' comedy classic "Young Frankenstein".

Leachman also appeared in "Facts of Life" and "Malcolm in the Middle" and voiced characters on "The Croods" and "Bob's Burgers".

With 22 Emmy Award nods, she is the most nominated actress in history - and she is tied for most wins - eight - with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Paying tribute to the actress on Wednesday, the animal lover's friends at PETA called her one of the "most dedicated advocates."

"A vegetarian since the 1950s, she lent her timeless beauty to PETA's Let Vegetarianism Grow on You ad, her charm to our Give Thanks & Go Vegetarian! holiday campaign, and her quirky wit to our spay/neuter public service announcement," PETA president Lisa Lange says. "It was our honor to present her with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her efforts to help animals great and small, from orcas at SeaWorld and elephants in circuses to caged birds in retirement homes, and we will always treasure her legacy of compassion."