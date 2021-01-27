 
 

Jay Cutler Seen With Bikini-Clad Blonde Prior to Kristin Cavallari Reconciliation Rumors

Jay Cutler Seen With Bikini-Clad Blonde Prior to Kristin Cavallari Reconciliation Rumors
The retired NFL player was spotted lounging by the swimming pool with the mystery woman, three days before sharing an identical cryptic post with his estranged wife.

AceShowbiz - Jay Cutler might have confused his fans with his relationship status. The retired NFL player has just been unraveled to have spent time with a bikini-clad blonde days before sparking reconciliation rumors with Kristin Cavallari using an identical cryptic post.

The 37-year-old was caught on camera lounging by the swimming pool at the 1 Hotel in South Beach with the mystery woman. In a picture obtained by TMZ, the two were seen engaging in some conversation. The photo, which was said to be taken on Wednesday, January 20, saw him shirtless with blue board shorts on, while his companion rocked an animal print bikini.

Speaking about Jay's interaction with the blonde, an eyewitness told the outlet that Jay spent time with his pals at the rooftop pool before he went inside to get the woman. The pair later pulled up more chairs and ordered some drinks. However, the onlooker claimed that the two of them seemed to be just friends.

Just days afterwards, Jay sparked reconciliation rumors with his TV personality ex, Kristin. The estranged couple posted the same selfie with cryptic captions on their respective Instagram accounts. "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that," so read the captions of their posts.

While many of Jay and Kristin's fans were excited over their alleged reconciliation, their current relationship was said to be a platonic one. A source told E! News, "They are friends and they are single. They will always have each other's back."

The former couple, who shares three children together, called it quits in April 2020 after almost seven years of marriage. Following their breakup, "The Hills" alum was rumored to be romancing comedian Jeff Dye. She was also linked to "Southern Charm" star Austen Kroll. As for the former quarterback, he was linked to Austen's ex Madison LeCroy.

Funkmaster Flex Accuses Jay-Z of Dealing With Donald Trump for Desiree Perez Pardon
