 
 

Paris Hilton Undergoes IVF to Ensure She Has Twin Babies

The 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker opens about the in vitro fertilization treatment she is undergoing after getting recommendation from her friend Kim Kardashian.

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton has been undergoing IVF treatment as she insisted it's the "only way" to ensure she has "twins that are a boy and a girl."

The 39-year-old heiress and her boyfriend Carter Reum - who she has been dating for a year - have started in vitro fertilisation on the recommendation of pal Kim Kardashian who explained the process to her.

"We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like," Paris said as she appeared on "The Trend Reporter with Mara" podcast. "(Kim was the one) who told me about that. I didn't even know anything about it. I'm happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor."

The former "Simple Life" star has already completed the "tough" egg retrieval procedure, and added, "It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times."

And Paris praised her boyfriend for being so "supportive" throughout.

"Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time ... that it wasn't that bad," she smiled.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer went on to hail Carter as her "dream guy" and admitted she can't wait to start a family with him.

"I'm really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life," she gushed. "Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven't got to experience that yet, because I didn't feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does."

Paris revealed last September (20) she wanted to have twins and was looking for a baby name for a son, after settling on the moniker London for a girl.

