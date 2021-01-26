Rihanna Twerks and Gets Undressed in Naughty New Video for Fenty Lingerie

WENN/Lia Toby Celebrity

The 'Only Girl (In the World)' songstress gets provocative yet again in a clip posted on her Instagram page to promote the Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day lingerie collection.

Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rihanna is making the most of her fame and enviable curves to promote her new Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day lingerie collection. The Barbadian singer posted yet another raunchy video on her Instagram page on Sunday, January 24, featuring her rocking a black lingerie from the said collection.

In the clip, the 32-year-old seduces her fans and followers as she shows some skin in a black mesh cropped cami ($44.95), an open-back mesh skirt ($59.95), sheer gloves ($24.95) and a logo G-string. She dances and twerks in a bedroom, while holding a champagne glass in another moment.

The bottoms feature leashes on the backside, giving a peek at her bare derriere as Rih unties it as if she's going to get take it off. "Cupid could NEVA!" she captioned the provocative video, which has left her followers gushing in the comment section.

Tracee Ellis Ross commented with a pair of heart-eyed emojis, while former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Eva Marcilles dropped a string of fire emojis. Fat Joe and Ja Rule also left their marks to make it be known that they were floored by Rih's looks.

Prior to this, Rihanna treated her fans to sexy photos and videos of her modeling a red fishnet bra and matching thongs from her new Valentine's Day lingerie collection. She left little to the imagination as she flaunted her curves in the see-through lingerie, while covering her nipples with heart patches. The Grammy Award-winning singer had her hair styled in big curls as she also sported red latex gloves and tights.

Fenty's new Valentine's Day lingerie collection offers Candy Hearts with satin lace-up, dotted mesh and red lace pieces, Seamless Fishnet with black caviar and goji berry red candy heart-shaped printed pieces and skintight slips, and Linking Hearts with embroidered pieces, balconette bras and garter belts. There's also men's underwear and sleepwear collection that boasts a new oversized satin sleep jacket and matching boxers in different colors.

All items are available in sizes from 32A to 42DD and XS to 3X, and are priced between $12.95 and $79.95. They are on sale starting Thursday, January 14, exactly one month before Valentine's Day.