Madison LeCroy Appears to Mom-Shame Kristin Cavallari in Resurfaced Video Amid Jay Cutler Drama

Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - The tension between Madison LeCroy and Kristin Cavallari is getting thicker. After claiming that Jay Cutler reached out to her for a hangout, the "Southern Charm" was accused of mom-shaming Kristin in a video that resurfaced online.

In the said video, which was from one of her Instagram Live sessions, Madison appeared to throw shade at the "Very Cavallari" star after the latter was spotted partying with Madison's ex Austen Kroll. "Don't worry, my kid is at his dad's," so Madison said after mocking Kristin's dancing in a video with Austen. "I think when that video was made, hers weren't."

The video that Madison referred to was taken back in December 2020. It featured Kristin, Austen, Craig Coroner and Justin Anderson dancing to Taylor Swift at the former "Laguna Beach" star's home in Nashville. Despite rumors, Kristin, who reportedly split from Jay at the time, and Austen insisted that they were not in a romantic relationship. Meanwhile, Madison and Jay were rumored to have a "flirty" romance.

However, Kristin and Jay later sparked reconciliation rumors as they shared the same selfie with cryptic captions on January 22. "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that," she wrote in the caption of the image, referring to their time together before they called it quits last year.

In response to that, Madison took to Instagram to share alleged text messages between her and the former NFL star, claiming that he pursued her. "You reached out to me... Your intentions may have not been pure but that might be you projecting. I've never said anything about Kristin nor would I," she wrote in the text, saying that she's "disgusted by this whole situation."

"I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren't interested in something real you shouldn't have [redacted] with me," she added. The 36-year-old also revealed that she intended to keep "my mouth shut until I get called a liar."