 
 

Madison LeCroy Appears to Mom-Shame Kristin Cavallari in Resurfaced Video Amid Jay Cutler Drama

Madison LeCroy Appears to Mom-Shame Kristin Cavallari in Resurfaced Video Amid Jay Cutler Drama
Instagram
Celebrity

In the said video, which is from one of her IG Live sessions, the 'Southern Charm' star seemingly throws shade at the 'Very Cavallari' star after the latter was spotted partying with Madison's ex Austen Kroll.

  • Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - The tension between Madison LeCroy and Kristin Cavallari is getting thicker. After claiming that Jay Cutler reached out to her for a hangout, the "Southern Charm" was accused of mom-shaming Kristin in a video that resurfaced online.

In the said video, which was from one of her Instagram Live sessions, Madison appeared to throw shade at the "Very Cavallari" star after the latter was spotted partying with Madison's ex Austen Kroll. "Don't worry, my kid is at his dad's," so Madison said after mocking Kristin's dancing in a video with Austen. "I think when that video was made, hers weren't."

  See also...

The video that Madison referred to was taken back in December 2020. It featured Kristin, Austen, Craig Coroner and Justin Anderson dancing to Taylor Swift at the former "Laguna Beach" star's home in Nashville. Despite rumors, Kristin, who reportedly split from Jay at the time, and Austen insisted that they were not in a romantic relationship. Meanwhile, Madison and Jay were rumored to have a "flirty" romance.

However, Kristin and Jay later sparked reconciliation rumors as they shared the same selfie with cryptic captions on January 22. "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that," she wrote in the caption of the image, referring to their time together before they called it quits last year.

In response to that, Madison took to Instagram to share alleged text messages between her and the former NFL star, claiming that he pursued her. "You reached out to me... Your intentions may have not been pure but that might be you projecting. I've never said anything about Kristin nor would I," she wrote in the text, saying that she's "disgusted by this whole situation."

"I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren't interested in something real you shouldn't have [redacted] with me," she added. The 36-year-old also revealed that she intended to keep "my mouth shut until I get called a liar."

You can share this post!

Rihanna Twerks and Gets Undressed in Naughty New Video for Fenty Lingerie

Hannah Brown Caught Holding Hands With Rumored BF Adam Woolard
Related Posts
Kristin Cavallari's Best Friend Calls Out Madison LeCroy Over Jay Cutler Drama

Kristin Cavallari's Best Friend Calls Out Madison LeCroy Over Jay Cutler Drama

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Identical Pic and Cryptic Caption

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Identical Pic and Cryptic Caption

Kristin Cavallari's BFF Justin Anderson Defends Her Against Mom-Shaming Critics

Kristin Cavallari's BFF Justin Anderson Defends Her Against Mom-Shaming Critics

Kristin Cavallari Dubs 2020 as Best Year of Her Life Despite Jay Cutler Divorce

Kristin Cavallari Dubs 2020 as Best Year of Her Life Despite Jay Cutler Divorce

Most Read
Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations
Celebrity

Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Dallas Austin Admits He 'Wanted to Kill Everybody' Due to Chilli and Usher's Romance

Dallas Austin Admits He 'Wanted to Kill Everybody' Due to Chilli and Usher's Romance

Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'

Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Kelly Clarkson Regrets Telling Little Daughter About Pregnancy and Birth

Kelly Clarkson Regrets Telling Little Daughter About Pregnancy and Birth

Sandra Bullock Sells Georgia Home After Reducing the Price Multiple Times

Sandra Bullock Sells Georgia Home After Reducing the Price Multiple Times