Megan Thee Stallion Already Seeing Results After One Week of 'Hottie Bootcamp' Journey

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Savage' hitmaker, who has started the program at her house a little over a week prior, reveals that it is not 'necessarily a weight loss journey but a health journey.'

Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has already seen the results of her "Hottie Bootcamp" journey. The "Savage" hitmaker, who started the program at her house a little over a week prior, took to social media to show off her body transformation.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, January 25, the 25-year-old star shared the before-and-after pictures of herself following the completion of her one-week program. Along with the photos, she wrote, "#HOTTIEBOOTCAMP WEEK 1 complete. we got a lil results or whateverrrrr swipe to see the progress."

Megan's post was met with positive comments from many. One in particular was singer SZA who raved, "Oh nahhhh I need an address lmao I'm ready to change my life." Fellow raptress Ms Banks chimed in, "I need to follow suit loool." Rapper French Montana additionally gushed, "6 pack shawty lol."

The "Hot Girl Summer" femcee launched "Hottie Bootcamp" more than a week prior. Announcing the news on Instagram, she declared, "Thee last cheat meal. So 'Hottie Bootcamp' in my house is officially starting! It's not necessarily a weight loss journey but a health journey. Y'all will be experiencing this with me every step of the way, real healthy girl s**t."

Around two days after her initial announcement, she posted an Instagram video of her throwing junk food supplies. "Throwing out thee junk food. Today I cleaned out the fridge to the best of my abilities. ps. Untouched food was not shown and I will donate it. I just had to show y'all my commitment to getting rid of the junk," she explained in the caption.

Megan also shared footage of her working out with her personal trainer. In the accompanying message, she shared, "So this is my trainer TIM. Some times he makes up words and really likes to create work outs that specifically put ME in pain. Today was really to get me back in to the groove of our work outs."