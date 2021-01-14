 
 

Rihanna Almost Bares All in See-Through Fenty Lingerie

WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The Barbadian beauty treats her fans to sexy promos for her new Valentine's Day lingerie collection featuring her modeling a red fishnet bra and matching thongs.

  Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rihanna sets the temperature rising with her latest social media posts. The "Only Girl (In the World)" hitmaker has shared raunchy photos and video on her Instagram page to promote Fenty's new Valentine's Day lingerie collection.

In the snaps, the 32-year-old beauty shared little to the imagination as she flaunted her curves in a see-through red lingerie. She sported a fishnet bra and matching thongs, while covering her nipples with heart patches.

The Grammy Award-winning singer had her hair styled in big curls as she also sported red latex gloves and tights. She showed some seductive poses in the video which oozed glamor, with the Barbadian beauty rocking a diamond-studded necklace and bracelets.

"You're not my only Valentine…," so she captioned the video, which was also posted on Fenty lingerie's official Instagram account with a similar caption. "Oh, you thought you was our only Valentine?! That's cute," the other caption read.

Fenty's new Valentine's Day lingerie collection also features Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi in one of its promos. In an outtake video, the couple laid down for an intimate mini-questionnaire about what words they affiliate with love, their guilty pleasures and the moments that make them feel the sexiest.

Fenty's new Valentine's Day lingerie collection offers Candy Hearts with satin lace-up, dotted mesh and red lace pieces, Seamless Fishnet with black caviar and goji berry red candy heart-shaped printed pieces and skintight slips, and Linking Hearts with embroidered pieces, balconette bras and garter belts. There's also men's underwear and sleepwear collection that boasts a new oversized satin sleep jacket and matching boxers in different colors.

All items are available in sizes from 32A to 42DD and XS to 3X, and are priced between $12.95 and $79.95. They will be on sale starting Thursday, January 14, exactly one month before Valentine's Day.

