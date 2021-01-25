 
 

Keyshia Cole Apologizes for Being Late to 'Verzuz' Battle, Insists She's Not 'Sauced Up'

Keyshia Cole Apologizes for Being Late to 'Verzuz' Battle, Insists She's Not 'Sauced Up'
Instagram
Music

The 'Love' hitmaker blames her 'Verzuz' tardiness on technical difficulties while setting the record straight on the rumors that she's drunk during the online battle with Ashanti.

  • Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Keyshia Cole broke her silence on "Verzuz" drama. The long-awaited battle that pitted her against Ashanti started an hour late on Thursday, January 21.

As fans were getting anxious, Ashanti decided to show her face on camera to calm them down while they're waiting for Keyshia to appear.

But according to Keyshia in a Saturday chat with Elijah Blake on Instagram Live, she was there the whole time.

Echoing her DJ's statement about technical issues, she claimed she couldn't go online because the team was still trying to fix the glitches on her end. "I don't want to go on and they not see me and I'm looking blurry, the connection is not right and everything like that," she explained.

"I want to apologize for not sitting my a** in that seat. OK? Because I was there and I should've sat down. I should've just sat in the seat no matter if I felt like the visual wasn't clear...," Keyshia said. "They said my music wasn't gonna be right or whatever it was."

  See also...

"I think, more so than anything, people wanted me to sit, be present...even though they didn't know that I was present," she added.

Keyshia also addressed rumors that she was "sauced up" after she was caught in an awkward moment with Ashanti and looked confused about whose turn it was to play the next song.

Insisting she's just nervous, Keyshia said, "That's not true. That's a known fact that you can't really be sauced up while you're trying to sing and hit notes."

The singer additionally talked about bringing out O.T. Genasis as a surprise guest and ending their feud which started in 2019 over his parody of her hit single "Love".

She said it's all the past, "We both apologized. It's all good. Nobody wanna focus on hate and not liking one another for 2021."

You can share this post!

Piers Morgan Comes Under Fire Over Tasteless Tribute to Late Larry King

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming
Related Posts
Inside Tension Between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole During 'Verzuz' Battle

Inside Tension Between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole During 'Verzuz' Battle

Keyshia Cole's Sister Not Happy Over Her Reunion With O.T. Genasis During Ashanti 'Verzuz' Battle

Keyshia Cole's Sister Not Happy Over Her Reunion With O.T. Genasis During Ashanti 'Verzuz' Battle

Keyshia Cole Apologizes for Another Delay of 'Verzuz' With Ashanti: 'I STAY READY!'

Keyshia Cole Apologizes for Another Delay of 'Verzuz' With Ashanti: 'I STAY READY!'

Keyshia Cole Rolls Her Eyes After Her 'Verzuz' Battle With Ashanti Is Delayed Again

Keyshia Cole Rolls Her Eyes After Her 'Verzuz' Battle With Ashanti Is Delayed Again

Most Read
Inside Tension Between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole During 'Verzuz' Battle
Music

Inside Tension Between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole During 'Verzuz' Battle

DaniLeigh Defends Her Mixed Heritage After Accused of Colorism in New Song 'Yellow Bone'

DaniLeigh Defends Her Mixed Heritage After Accused of Colorism in New Song 'Yellow Bone'

Bob Dylan Hit With Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit by Late Co-Songwriter's Wife

Bob Dylan Hit With Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit by Late Co-Songwriter's Wife

Garth Brooks Responds After Being Criticized for Hugging Inauguration Guests While Maskless

Garth Brooks Responds After Being Criticized for Hugging Inauguration Guests While Maskless

Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons Release New Song After Performance at Inauguration TV Special

Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons Release New Song After Performance at Inauguration TV Special

Billie Eilish and Rosalia Look Haunting in Dark Music Video for 'Lo Vas A Olvidar'

Billie Eilish and Rosalia Look Haunting in Dark Music Video for 'Lo Vas A Olvidar'

Lil Wayne Celebrates Presidential Pardon With New Song

Lil Wayne Celebrates Presidential Pardon With New Song

Hillary Scott of Lady A Came Close to Do Solo Debut With Carrie Underwood's 'Jesus, Take the Wheel'

Hillary Scott of Lady A Came Close to Do Solo Debut With Carrie Underwood's 'Jesus, Take the Wheel'

Garth Brooks Thanks Lady GaGa's Team for Helping Him Get Ready for Inauguration Performance

Garth Brooks Thanks Lady GaGa's Team for Helping Him Get Ready for Inauguration Performance

Sabrina Carpenter Seemingly Responds to Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' on New Song 'Skin'

Sabrina Carpenter Seemingly Responds to Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' on New Song 'Skin'

TikTok Sensation Secures Major Record Deal Thanks to Viral Sea Shanty Video

TikTok Sensation Secures Major Record Deal Thanks to Viral Sea Shanty Video

Phil Collins' Reunion With Genesis Gets Delayed Amid Ongoing Pandemic

Phil Collins' Reunion With Genesis Gets Delayed Amid Ongoing Pandemic

Forgotten Recordings of AC/DC's Former Frontman Bon Scott Due for Release

Forgotten Recordings of AC/DC's Former Frontman Bon Scott Due for Release