 
 

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming
Instagram
Celebrity

Find out how the 'Coloring Book' rapper reacted after a video of the 'Jesus Is King' star yelling at him during a tense confrontation in his ranch went viral on the internet.

  • Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West was caught on camera yelling at Chance the Rapper in Wyoming. In a new clip that went viral, Kanye looked furious when Chance was trying to talk to him. Kanye abruptly stood up from his seat and went off on the younger rapper. "Sit yo a** down and listen to the album or leave!" Kanye told Chance at one point.

Chance the Rapper hasn't publicly commented on the viral clip, but he "liked" a couple of tweets that explained the situation, which apparently happened last year when Kanye sparked concerns following his rants about wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner whom he claimed tried to commit him to a mental institution.

One read, "Apparently Chance wasn't there to work on the album but just to talk to Kanye, and Kanye being in an extremely manic episode didn't take it lightly."

Another read, "Chance flew to Wyoming to talk to Kanye like an adult but ye had so much built up emotion post rally and kriss jung n rant that she was not in the right state of mind."

  See also...

The video was taken from a documentary about Kanye's album. Dame Dash, who was involved in the project, confirmed everyone's thoughts, "So Kanye is finishing his album and there's people around. Chance, honestly, because of what he was reading, he came through just to check Kanye. You know, Kanye deals with his issues at all times."

While people who came to check in on Kanye might have his interests at heart, the "Jesus Is King" star was annoyed by them instead. "My thing is just get rid of the people who are triggering him, just get 'em out of here and let's just have fun being creative," Dame Dash said.

Despite the tense confrontation, Dame Dash insisted, "They got into it, but they worked it out."

Near the end of the video, everything did look cool between Kanye and Chance. The younger rapper even cracked a joke, "Wanna hear a fire joke? Ja-Ja-Jalepeno," to everyone's amusement.

You can share this post!

Keyshia Cole Apologizes for Being Late to 'Verzuz' Battle, Insists She's Not 'Sauced Up'

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi
Related Posts
Chance the Rapper Hits Back at Former Manager Over Alleged Unpaid Commissions

Chance the Rapper Hits Back at Former Manager Over Alleged Unpaid Commissions

Chance the Rapper Accused of Using Manager as Spacegoat for Album Flop

Chance the Rapper Accused of Using Manager as Spacegoat for Album Flop

Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and Many More Pray for Jeremih as He's Battling Covid-19 in Hospital

Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and Many More Pray for Jeremih as He's Battling Covid-19 in Hospital

Chance the Rapper Leads tribute to King Von Following Fatal Shooting

Chance the Rapper Leads tribute to King Von Following Fatal Shooting

Most Read
Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations
Celebrity

Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations

Rihanna Dresses Sexily for Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Dresses Sexily for Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky

Perrie Edwards Snubbed by Boys as Teen Because She Wouldn't Kiss Them

Perrie Edwards Snubbed by Boys as Teen Because She Wouldn't Kiss Them

Bow Wow Accused of Disrespecting Keyshia Cole With Comment During 'Verzuz' Battle

Bow Wow Accused of Disrespecting Keyshia Cole With Comment During 'Verzuz' Battle

Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Laid to Rest Following Tragic Death

Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Laid to Rest Following Tragic Death

Dallas Austin Admits He 'Wanted to Kill Everybody' Due to Chilli and Usher's Romance

Dallas Austin Admits He 'Wanted to Kill Everybody' Due to Chilli and Usher's Romance

Keyshia Cole's Sister Not Happy Over Her Reunion With O.T. Genasis During Ashanti 'Verzuz' Battle

Keyshia Cole's Sister Not Happy Over Her Reunion With O.T. Genasis During Ashanti 'Verzuz' Battle

Gabourey Sidibe Insists Her Eating Disorder Has Nothing to Do With Losing Weight

Gabourey Sidibe Insists Her Eating Disorder Has Nothing to Do With Losing Weight

Sen. Chuck Schumer Makes Everyone's Day as He Says Trump Incited 'Erection' on Impeachment Speech

Sen. Chuck Schumer Makes Everyone's Day as He Says Trump Incited 'Erection' on Impeachment Speech

Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'

Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'

Kodak Black Already Released From Jail Following Pardon From Trump

Kodak Black Already Released From Jail Following Pardon From Trump

Wendy Williams' Brother Admits He Was 'Wrong' for Airing Family Business in Public

Wendy Williams' Brother Admits He Was 'Wrong' for Airing Family Business in Public

Summer Walker Goes on Date Night After London On Da Track Split

Summer Walker Goes on Date Night After London On Da Track Split