Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Instagram Celebrity

Find out how the 'Coloring Book' rapper reacted after a video of the 'Jesus Is King' star yelling at him during a tense confrontation in his ranch went viral on the internet.

Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West was caught on camera yelling at Chance the Rapper in Wyoming. In a new clip that went viral, Kanye looked furious when Chance was trying to talk to him. Kanye abruptly stood up from his seat and went off on the younger rapper. "Sit yo a** down and listen to the album or leave!" Kanye told Chance at one point.

Chance the Rapper hasn't publicly commented on the viral clip, but he "liked" a couple of tweets that explained the situation, which apparently happened last year when Kanye sparked concerns following his rants about wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner whom he claimed tried to commit him to a mental institution.

One read, "Apparently Chance wasn't there to work on the album but just to talk to Kanye, and Kanye being in an extremely manic episode didn't take it lightly."

Another read, "Chance flew to Wyoming to talk to Kanye like an adult but ye had so much built up emotion post rally and kriss jung n rant that she was not in the right state of mind."

The video was taken from a documentary about Kanye's album. Dame Dash, who was involved in the project, confirmed everyone's thoughts, "So Kanye is finishing his album and there's people around. Chance, honestly, because of what he was reading, he came through just to check Kanye. You know, Kanye deals with his issues at all times."

While people who came to check in on Kanye might have his interests at heart, the "Jesus Is King" star was annoyed by them instead. "My thing is just get rid of the people who are triggering him, just get 'em out of here and let's just have fun being creative," Dame Dash said.

Despite the tense confrontation, Dame Dash insisted, "They got into it, but they worked it out."

Near the end of the video, everything did look cool between Kanye and Chance. The younger rapper even cracked a joke, "Wanna hear a fire joke? Ja-Ja-Jalepeno," to everyone's amusement.