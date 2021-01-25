Piers Morgan Comes Under Fire Over Tasteless Tribute to Late Larry King

Twitter Celebrity

The British presenter is being dragged online for his tribute to the former 'Larry King Live' host after the latter passed away during his hospitalization in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Piers Morgan faced backlash online over his tribute to Larry King who recently passed away. The British presenter remembered the late TV icon while mentioning their fallout, saying he admired the 87-year-old host until he replaced him on CNN. Piers also made a remark on Larry's failed marriages.

"Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was 'like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.' (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer," so Piers wrote on Twitter.

Many people were left unimpressed by his message. One commented, "Lol what kind of tribute is this?" Another wrote, "Could've left out the negativity, a simple was a hero of mine, brilliant broadcaster and masterful TV interviewer would've sufficed."

One individual fired back at Piers, "Well Larry King Live lasted 25 years, until he retired. Piers Morgan Live lasted 3 years, until it was cancelled." Another dissed him, "I always forget Piers Morgan is a thing until he says some dumbass thing, and the news picks it up."

One person added, "Piers Morgan is a professional troll. There is no barrel he will not scrape to get attention and we should all collectively ignore him."

But did Larry King really take a jab at Piers Morgan after he left CNN? It didn't seem so.

Back in 2011 when asked by Billy Bush in an interview about his thoughts on leaving "Larry King Live", the host said this: "We did 25-and-a-half years there. I've been in the business for 54 years. It's mixed emotions, it really is. Some days, I just want to be there. Some days, I'm so glad I'm not. It's like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley."

Larry didn't even mention Piers or his new show.

Larry King died Saturday, January 23 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was the host of "Politicking with Larry King" at the time of his death.

The broadcaster had battled numerous health problems over the years, including heart issues, a tumor in his lung, prostate cancer, and type-two diabetes. His death came weeks after it was revealed he was battling COVID-19.