 
 

Carole Baskin Relieved Joe Exotic Didn't Receive Presidential Pardon From Donald Trump

Carole Baskin Relieved Joe Exotic Didn't Receive Presidential Pardon From Donald Trump
Facebook/Instagram/WENN
Celebrity

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant feels 'such a sense of relief' after the 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' star missed out Trump's last-minute pardon.

  • Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Carole Baskin is "relieved" "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic missed out on a last-minute pardon from outgoing U.S. president Donald Trump

The former zookeeper, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for a number of offences, including a murder-for-hire plot against his big cat sanctuary rival Baskin.

His lawyers reached out to Trump last year (20) in an effort to secure Exotic's early release, and despite the fact that his name was missing from a long list of people he was pardoning on Tuesday (19Jan21) - his final day in office - his team remained confident that he would be granted one just before Joe Biden was inaugurated as the new President of the United States.

However, a pardon failed to come through for Exotic, with Baskin telling Fox News that she, for one, was happy about that.

  See also...

"I'm taking a deep breath because I feel such a sense of relief," she said. "From the very time that he was sentenced I have worried about there being a presidential pardon that could undo all of the hard work that went into bringing this person to justice. When today at noon a new president was sworn in, I felt like I was finally safe from that threat."

"He absolutely belongs behind bars."

Exotic also reacted to the snub in a post on his Twitter page, writing, "I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump... Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first."

Rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black were among the 143 people Trump issued pardons or sentence commutations to in the final hours of his presidency.

You can share this post!

Azealia Banks Admits Owning Skull of 6-Year-Old Girl but Denies Eating Her Dead Cat
Related Posts
Carole Baskin Says She'd Take In Missing Husband If He Reappeared

Carole Baskin Says She'd Take In Missing Husband If He Reappeared

Carole Baskin in Talks to Front Own TV Series and Write Memoirs

Carole Baskin in Talks to Front Own TV Series and Write Memoirs

Carole Baskin Blames Tiger Attack Victim for Going Against Her Big Cat Sanctuary's Protocols

Carole Baskin Blames Tiger Attack Victim for Going Against Her Big Cat Sanctuary's Protocols

Carole Baskin: Pardoning Joe Exotic Would Not Benefit Donald Trump

Carole Baskin: Pardoning Joe Exotic Would Not Benefit Donald Trump

Most Read
Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

Jason Cope of The Steel Woods Dies at 42

Jason Cope of The Steel Woods Dies at 42

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Male TikTok Star Slammed for Alluding to Have Fling With Michael B. Jordan

Male TikTok Star Slammed for Alluding to Have Fling With Michael B. Jordan

Katy Perry Shows Off 'Mama' Status With a Hat in Rare Outing

Katy Perry Shows Off 'Mama' Status With a Hat in Rare Outing

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

Denzel Washington Gets Emotional Over Son's Sweet Praise

Denzel Washington Gets Emotional Over Son's Sweet Praise