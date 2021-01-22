Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off Presidential Inauguration TV Special With Moving Performance

WENN Music

The Boss delivers a powerful rendition of 'Land of Hope and Dreams', the song he previously performed in 2017 when Barack Obama stepped down as President.

Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bruce Springsteen opened the "Celebrating America" TV special that ended the presidential inauguration on Wednesday (20Jan21) with a powerful rendition of "Land of Hope & Dreams".

Standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., The Boss introduced the song he performed in 2017 as Barack Obama stepped down as President, by stating he was proud to be part of the two-hour event staged to celebrate the inauguration of Obama's Vice-President, Joe Biden, as America's 46th leader.

"I'm proud to be here in cold Washington, D.C.," the rocker said.

The special, hosted by Tom Hanks at the National Mall in the capital, also featured performances from Jon Bon Jovi, who sang a cover of the Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun" from Miami, Florida, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, John Legend, the Foo Fighters, and Katy Perry, who closed the show with a powerful rendition of her hit "Firework" as the night sky behind her was lit up.

Opening his hosting duties, Hanks told viewers, "Tonight, we ponder the United States of America, the practice of democracy, the foundations of a republic, the integrity of our Constitution, the hopes and dreams we all share for a more perfect union."

The TV special also featured famous inauguration speeches from American citizens and dignitaries and messages from members of the Armed Forces from across the globe.

There was also a special moment when the new President addressed the nation before the Lincoln Memorial.