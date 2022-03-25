 
 

Carole Baskin Hilariously Reacts to Viral TikTok Song That Claims She 'Killed' Her Ex-Husband

In a clip shared on the video-sharing app, the 'Tiger King' star is seen laughing while dancing to an audio that claims she 'whacked' her former spouse, Don Lewis.

AceShowbiz - Carole Baskin has her own way to set the record straight that she had nothing to do with her ex-husband's disappearance. Taking to social media, the "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" star hilariously reacts to a viral TikTok song that accuses her of killing Don Lewis.

The 60-year-old reality star was back in the spotlight in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, March 23. In the said clip, she dances alongside two other ladies to Brooklyn Charles' audio, "Savage: Tiger King Edition".

The lyrics to the song claim that Carole murdered her missing husband, who has not been seen since 1997. In the short clip, she's seen laughing and jokingly trying to cut the music as Brooklyn raps the lyrics, "Carole Baskin/ Killed her husband/ Whacked him." As the song continues to play, she mouths, "No, I didn't!"

This wasn't the first time Carole weighed in on the allegations that she killed Don. During a November 2021 Reddit AMA, Carole shared that she believed Don died after being involved in a plane crash.

"Don loved to fly and was looking to buy ultralights and experimental planes," she said at the time. "I believe Don crashed a small experimental plane or ultralight into the Gulf for a number of reasons. He wasn't licensed to fly yet did all the time."

Carole added that Don would take off from closed airports to "evade detection" and would stay under 200 feet so he could "stay off the radar." She shared, "He would typically fly out over the Gulf because the air is smoother there, whereas over land there are up and down drafts that will crash you at the height. Since phone records indicated he was planning to go to Texas, and his van was found at a small private airstrip and we have never found Don or wreckage, I think this was the most likely scenario."

That same month, Carole responded to reports claiming that her former spouse "is alive and well in Costa Rica." She said at the time, "I don't know how it is that Homeland Security says he's alive and well in Costa Rica but I'm glad to hear it."

