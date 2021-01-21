 
 

Joe Exotic Left 'Disappointed' by Exclusion From Donald Trump's Pardon on Final Presidential Day

Joe Exotic Left 'Disappointed' by Exclusion From Donald Trump's Pardon on Final Presidential Day
Instagram/WENN/Instar
Celebrity

The 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' star is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for a number of offenses, including a murder-for-hire plot against his big cat sanctuary rival Carole Baskin.

  • Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Representatives for "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" star Joe Exotic are "disappointed" not to have received a pardon from former U.S. President Donald Trump on his final day in the White House.

The former zoo keeper, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for a number of offences, including a murder-for-hire plot against his big cat sanctuary rival Carole Baskin, but his lawyers reached out to Trump last year (20) in an effort to secure Exotic's early release.

He was given some hope when Trump claimed he'd "take a look" at the case, but as the Republican prepared to leave office on Wednesday morning (January 20), Exotic discovered his name was not included in the late Tuesday list of the 143 people who either had their sentences commuted or were allowed to walk free from prison, like rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne.

Despite the exclusion, his team remained confident there would be a pardon moments before incoming leader Joe Biden was sworn in.

  See also...

However, when that failed to happen, his representatives issued a statement expressing their sadness.

"140 million Joe Exotic fans had a hard time getting out of bed this morning," they shared in a press release.

"We are as disappointed that the President did not sign Joe's pardon, as we were confident yesterday that he would."

Meanwhile, Carole Baskin revealed that she was relieved that Joe didn't get the pardon. "It's such an absolute sense of relief because it's not just been waiting yesterday and today, it's been from the day he was sentenced that we have been concerned that he could receive a presidential pardon," Baskin told Metro UK. "I think, what you think about you bring about, so I've tried very hard not to think about him getting a pardon and yet every five minutes someone from the media is like, 'What do you think about him getting a pardon?' "

"However, she admitted that she didn't "feel safe in general though," she said. "He can still finish what he set out to do and he's got less of a reason not to do it now he's already in jail."

You can share this post!

Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna Appear to Shade Former 'RHOBH' Co-Star Lisa Vanderpump

Tom Holland Feared He'd Be Fired by Marvel After 'Captain America: Civil War'
Related Posts
Joe Exotic Not Getting Pardoned by Donald Trump in His Final Day as President

Joe Exotic Not Getting Pardoned by Donald Trump in His Final Day as President

Joe Exotic Renewing Request for Pardon After His Father Dies of Covid-19

Joe Exotic Renewing Request for Pardon After His Father Dies of Covid-19

Joe Exotic Launches Lawsuit Against Department of Justice to Score Donald Trump Pardon

Joe Exotic Launches Lawsuit Against Department of Justice to Score Donald Trump Pardon

'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Pleads to Kim Kardashian to Help Him Get Trump Pardon

'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Pleads to Kim Kardashian to Help Him Get Trump Pardon

Most Read
Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

Jason Cope of The Steel Woods Dies at 42

Jason Cope of The Steel Woods Dies at 42

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex BFF Kelsey Nicole Under Fire for Supporting Rival Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex BFF Kelsey Nicole Under Fire for Supporting Rival Erica Banks

Katy Perry Shows Off 'Mama' Status With a Hat in Rare Outing

Katy Perry Shows Off 'Mama' Status With a Hat in Rare Outing

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Male TikTok Star Slammed for Alluding to Have Fling With Michael B. Jordan

Male TikTok Star Slammed for Alluding to Have Fling With Michael B. Jordan