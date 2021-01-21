Joe Exotic Left 'Disappointed' by Exclusion From Donald Trump's Pardon on Final Presidential Day

Instagram/WENN/Instar Celebrity

The 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' star is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for a number of offenses, including a murder-for-hire plot against his big cat sanctuary rival Carole Baskin.

Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Representatives for "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" star Joe Exotic are "disappointed" not to have received a pardon from former U.S. President Donald Trump on his final day in the White House.

The former zoo keeper, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for a number of offences, including a murder-for-hire plot against his big cat sanctuary rival Carole Baskin, but his lawyers reached out to Trump last year (20) in an effort to secure Exotic's early release.

He was given some hope when Trump claimed he'd "take a look" at the case, but as the Republican prepared to leave office on Wednesday morning (January 20), Exotic discovered his name was not included in the late Tuesday list of the 143 people who either had their sentences commuted or were allowed to walk free from prison, like rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne.

Despite the exclusion, his team remained confident there would be a pardon moments before incoming leader Joe Biden was sworn in.

However, when that failed to happen, his representatives issued a statement expressing their sadness.

"140 million Joe Exotic fans had a hard time getting out of bed this morning," they shared in a press release.

"We are as disappointed that the President did not sign Joe's pardon, as we were confident yesterday that he would."

Meanwhile, Carole Baskin revealed that she was relieved that Joe didn't get the pardon. "It's such an absolute sense of relief because it's not just been waiting yesterday and today, it's been from the day he was sentenced that we have been concerned that he could receive a presidential pardon," Baskin told Metro UK. "I think, what you think about you bring about, so I've tried very hard not to think about him getting a pardon and yet every five minutes someone from the media is like, 'What do you think about him getting a pardon?' "

"However, she admitted that she didn't "feel safe in general though," she said. "He can still finish what he set out to do and he's got less of a reason not to do it now he's already in jail."