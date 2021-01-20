Josh Duhamel Eyed to Replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'

WENN/Apega/Ivan Nikolov Movie

The 'Life as We Know It' actor is now in negotiations to star opposite Jennifer Lopez in the romantic action comedy after the 'Call Me by Your Name' star exited the project due to leaked DM scandal.

AceShowbiz - Josh Duhamel may be a potential replacement for Armie Hammer in "Shotgun Wedding". Around a week after the "Call Me by Your Name" star exited the project due to leaked DM scandal, the "Life as We Know It" actor is reported to be in talks to star in the romantic action comedy.

Revealing Josh's possible appearance in the Lionsgate film was The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet noted that the 48-year-old actor is "now in negotiations" to star opposite Jennifer Lopez, who was "said to have had a say in the process." It was further claimed that the actor's name was mentioned early.

The news came after Armie announced his departure from the movie in the wake of his leaked DM scandal. "I'm not responding to these b******t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said in a statement released on Wednesday, January 13.

The Maxim DeWinter of "Rebecca" went on to add, "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that." A representative for the production echoed his statement by saying, "[He] has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision."

Armie's leaked DMs allegedly contained sexual messages which described cannibalism fantasies. One text read, "I am 100 per cent a cannibal. I want to eat you." Another message alleged that the father of two had cut "the heart out of an animal" and ate it. Other screenshots include alleged messages from him asking whether he can drink people's blood.

Supporting the allegations was his ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich. "He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it," she told Page Six. "[I thought], 'F**k, that was weird,' but you never think about it again. He says, 'I want to take a bite out of you.' If I had a little cut on my hand he'd, like, suck it or lick it. That's about as weird as we got... He likes the idea of skin in his teeth."