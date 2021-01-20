 
 

Josh Duhamel Eyed to Replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Josh Duhamel Eyed to Replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'
WENN/Apega/Ivan Nikolov
Movie

The 'Life as We Know It' actor is now in negotiations to star opposite Jennifer Lopez in the romantic action comedy after the 'Call Me by Your Name' star exited the project due to leaked DM scandal.

  • Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Josh Duhamel may be a potential replacement for Armie Hammer in "Shotgun Wedding". Around a week after the "Call Me by Your Name" star exited the project due to leaked DM scandal, the "Life as We Know It" actor is reported to be in talks to star in the romantic action comedy.

Revealing Josh's possible appearance in the Lionsgate film was The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet noted that the 48-year-old actor is "now in negotiations" to star opposite Jennifer Lopez, who was "said to have had a say in the process." It was further claimed that the actor's name was mentioned early.

The news came after Armie announced his departure from the movie in the wake of his leaked DM scandal. "I'm not responding to these b******t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said in a statement released on Wednesday, January 13.

  See also...

The Maxim DeWinter of "Rebecca" went on to add, "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that." A representative for the production echoed his statement by saying, "[He] has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision."

Armie's leaked DMs allegedly contained sexual messages which described cannibalism fantasies. One text read, "I am 100 per cent a cannibal. I want to eat you." Another message alleged that the father of two had cut "the heart out of an animal" and ate it. Other screenshots include alleged messages from him asking whether he can drink people's blood.

Supporting the allegations was his ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich. "He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it," she told Page Six. "[I thought], 'F**k, that was weird,' but you never think about it again. He says, 'I want to take a bite out of you.' If I had a little cut on my hand he'd, like, suck it or lick it. That's about as weird as we got... He likes the idea of skin in his teeth."

You can share this post!

Drake Makes History by Breaking Spotify's 50 Billion Streams Record

Burned Ones Are After the Fairies in 'Fate: The Winx Saga' First Trailer
Related Posts
Armie Hammer Decries 'Vicious' Attacks Over Leaked DMs as He Exits 'Shotgun Wedding'

Armie Hammer Decries 'Vicious' Attacks Over Leaked DMs as He Exits 'Shotgun Wedding'

Ryan Reynolds to Lead and Produce Action-Filled 'Shotgun Wedding'

Ryan Reynolds to Lead and Produce Action-Filled 'Shotgun Wedding'

Most Read
Jude Law's Son Almost Gave Up His Acting Dream Due to the Shadow of His Parents' Fame
Movie

Jude Law's Son Almost Gave Up His Acting Dream Due to the Shadow of His Parents' Fame

Kristy Swanson Dragged by Fellow Stars for Protesting Trump's Removal From 'Home Alone 2'

Kristy Swanson Dragged by Fellow Stars for Protesting Trump's Removal From 'Home Alone 2'

Matt Damon Reportedly Joins 'Thor: Love and Thunder' as He Brings Family to Australia

Matt Damon Reportedly Joins 'Thor: Love and Thunder' as He Brings Family to Australia

Wendi Mclendon-Covey Rules Out 'Bridesmaid' Sequel Because Kristen Wiig Says No

Wendi Mclendon-Covey Rules Out 'Bridesmaid' Sequel Because Kristen Wiig Says No

Gal Gadot Says 'Wonder Woman 1984' Gold Armor Is Painful to Wear

Gal Gadot Says 'Wonder Woman 1984' Gold Armor Is Painful to Wear

Julia Stiles and Sean Patrick Thomas Keen to Do 'Save the Last Dance' Sequel

Julia Stiles and Sean Patrick Thomas Keen to Do 'Save the Last Dance' Sequel

The Russo Brothers Spill on Tom Holland's Role in Their Decision to Take on 'Cherry'

The Russo Brothers Spill on Tom Holland's Role in Their Decision to Take on 'Cherry'

Russell Crowe Blasts 'Kids These Days' for Roasting His Oscar-Winning Film

Russell Crowe Blasts 'Kids These Days' for Roasting His Oscar-Winning Film

Doug Liman: Filming Low-Budgeted 'Locked Down' Boosts His Confidence in Shooting Outer Space Movie

Doug Liman: Filming Low-Budgeted 'Locked Down' Boosts His Confidence in Shooting Outer Space Movie

Chris Nolan and Steve McQueen Sign Letter Asking Government for More Cinema Funding

Chris Nolan and Steve McQueen Sign Letter Asking Government for More Cinema Funding

Lucille Ball's Daughter Defends Nicole Kidman's Casting in Biopic: 'Just Trust Us'

Lucille Ball's Daughter Defends Nicole Kidman's Casting in Biopic: 'Just Trust Us'

'Peaky Blinders' Confirmed to Be Turned Into Movie After Series Ends

'Peaky Blinders' Confirmed to Be Turned Into Movie After Series Ends

Carey Mulligan Enjoys Being Violent With No Consequences on Set of 'Promising Young Woman'

Carey Mulligan Enjoys Being Violent With No Consequences on Set of 'Promising Young Woman'