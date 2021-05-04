 
 

Josh Duhamel Praises 'Absolute Pro' Jennifer Lopez Post-'Shotgun Wedding' Filming

Josh Duhamel Praises 'Absolute Pro' Jennifer Lopez Post-'Shotgun Wedding' Filming
Lionsgate
Movie

Looking back at his experience shooting the romcom in the Dominican Republic, the former 'Las Vegas' star gushes that the 'On the Floor' hitmaker was 'a dream to work with.'

  • May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Josh Duhamel has hailed Jennifer Lopez "a dream to work with". The actor plays "On the Floor" star Jennifer's on-screen love interest Tom in the upcoming rom-com "Shotgun Wedding" and admitted shooting the flick in the Dominican Republic with Jennifer was the best experience of his career so far.

"It was one of the most fun experiences I've had shooting, or working in this business," he told Entertainment Tonight. "First of all, we're in the Dominican Republic, which is absolutely beautiful. Jen was a dream to work with, she's an absolute pro and totally engaged and loved the project."

The pair have been good friends for a long time so it was a breeze, with Josh adding, "We had a great relationship. I've known her forever so it was easy for us to get in lock and step."

  See also...

"The crew, the cast, we have a great cast and Jason Moore, the director, it was one of those situations that everything kind of fit perfectly. I'm very proud of the way it turned out and I can't wait for it all to come together."

The plot follows Tom and Darcy (Jennifer) as their "extravagant destination wedding is hijacked by criminals". Josh took over the lead role from Armie Hammer, who has been accused by multiple women of being controlling and abusive in relationships, while exhibiting odd sex fetishes and cannibalistic fantasies.

Armie announced his exit in mid-January. In a released statement, he said, "...in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic." He has since also been accused of rape, which is currently under investigation by Los Angeles Police.

You can share this post!

Quando Rondo Escapes Injury After Being Shot at in Georgia

Zack Snyder Spills on Removal of Zombie Stripper From 'Army of the Dead'
Related Posts
John Duhamel Officially Tapped to Replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'

John Duhamel Officially Tapped to Replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Josh Duhamel Eyed to Replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Josh Duhamel Eyed to Replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Armie Hammer Decries 'Vicious' Attacks Over Leaked DMs as He Exits 'Shotgun Wedding'

Armie Hammer Decries 'Vicious' Attacks Over Leaked DMs as He Exits 'Shotgun Wedding'

Ryan Reynolds to Lead and Produce Action-Filled 'Shotgun Wedding'

Ryan Reynolds to Lead and Produce Action-Filled 'Shotgun Wedding'

Most Read
Sean Connery's Pistol From 'Never Say Never Again' Collects $106K From Auction
Movie

Sean Connery's Pistol From 'Never Say Never Again' Collects $106K From Auction

Danny Huston Recalls Desperation to Impress Director Father With Own Skills

Danny Huston Recalls Desperation to Impress Director Father With Own Skills

Hugh Jackman Enlists NY Cop to Pressure Ryan Reynolds Into Getting Him in 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman Enlists NY Cop to Pressure Ryan Reynolds Into Getting Him in 'Deadpool 3'

'Demon Slayer' Knocks Down 'Mortal Kombat' in Another Tight Race at Box Office

'Demon Slayer' Knocks Down 'Mortal Kombat' in Another Tight Race at Box Office

Ted Cruz Roasted for His Jason Bourne-Standard in Criticizing CIA's Inclusive Recruitment Ad

Ted Cruz Roasted for His Jason Bourne-Standard in Criticizing CIA's Inclusive Recruitment Ad

Josh Duhamel Praises 'Absolute Pro' Jennifer Lopez Post-'Shotgun Wedding' Filming

Josh Duhamel Praises 'Absolute Pro' Jennifer Lopez Post-'Shotgun Wedding' Filming

Zack Snyder Spills on Removal of Zombie Stripper From 'Army of the Dead'

Zack Snyder Spills on Removal of Zombie Stripper From 'Army of the Dead'

Marvel Unveils 'Eternals' First Footage, 'Black Panther' and 'Captain Marvel' Sequel Titles

Marvel Unveils 'Eternals' First Footage, 'Black Panther' and 'Captain Marvel' Sequel Titles

Thomasin McKenzie Recruited to Portray Kerri Strug in Olivia Wilde-Directed Biopic

Thomasin McKenzie Recruited to Portray Kerri Strug in Olivia Wilde-Directed Biopic

See Mark Wahlberg's Shocking Transformation After Gaining 20 Lbs. in 3 Weeks for 'Father Stu' Role

See Mark Wahlberg's Shocking Transformation After Gaining 20 Lbs. in 3 Weeks for 'Father Stu' Role

Tribeca Film Festival Reveals Jason Reitman Interview Among Its Inaugural Podcasts Program

Tribeca Film Festival Reveals Jason Reitman Interview Among Its Inaugural Podcasts Program

Billie Lourd Marks 'Star Wars' Day by Dressing Baby Boy in Princess Leia Onesie

Billie Lourd Marks 'Star Wars' Day by Dressing Baby Boy in Princess Leia Onesie

Andrew Garfield Says Rumors About Him Returning to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Is 'F**king Hilarious'

Andrew Garfield Says Rumors About Him Returning to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Is 'F**king Hilarious'