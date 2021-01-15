Armie Hammer's Ex Allegedly Hospitalized With PTSD and Trauma After Dating Him

WENN Celebrity

A woman, who claimed she dated the 'Call Me by Your Name' actor from June to August 2020, says she entered a 30-day hospitalisation programme following their separation.

AceShowbiz - Problems are piling up for Armie Hammer - his ex-girlfriend has come forward with shocking claims about their relationship, revealing the actor told her he wanted to "barbecue and eat" her.

A day after Hammer confirmed reports he was stepping away from his upcoming Jennifer Lopez movie, amid a direct messaging scandal suggesting he has unconfirmed cannibalistic tendencies and weird sex fantasies, app founder Courtney Vucekovich has exclusively told Page Six she never felt safe while dating the star last year (20).

Vucekovich, who dated Armie from June to August - immediately after his marriage to Elizabeth Chambers fell apart, tells the gossip column's writers the actor made her feel really special at first but then she felt he was grooming her for things she wasn't comfortable with.

"He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it," she told Page Six. "(I thought), 'F**k, that was weird,' but you never think about it again. He says, 'I want to take a bite out of you.' If I had a little cut on my hand he'd, like, suck it or lick it. That's about as weird as we got... He likes the idea of skin in his teeth."

"He enters your life in such a big way," she added. "He's such a captivating person. He has such a presence and he's aware of that and he uses it in such a way that most women would think, 'Oh my gosh, this is amazing,' but especially young women, that's kind of the scary part - how good he is at active manipulation and making you feel like he's never felt this way about anybody."

"He quickly grooms you in the relationship. He kind of captivates you and while being charming, he's grooming you for these things that are darker and heavier and consuming. When I say consuming, I mean mentally, physically, emotionally, financially, just everything."

Vucekovich knew it was time to end the relationship after spending three weeks with Armie during the COVID lockdown, "I wasn't safe. He kind of makes it like, 'I'm going to teach you things...' I had this gut feeling the whole time that this was not right. He's not well... He did some things with me that I wasn't comfortable with... He convinced me that these things were OK and he put me in some dangerous situations, where I was not OK, where he was heavily drinking, and I wasn't drinking that way and it scared me. I didn't feel comfortable. You end up doing things that are very out-of-character for you, including sex acts."

After the romance ended following a big fight, the Dallas, Texas-based business owner claims she suffered panic attacks and checked herself into a 30-day hospitalisation programme for post-traumatic stress disorder and trauma, according to Page Six.

"Therapy is really helpful after healing from any kind of abuse," she shared. "You don't want to take that trauma with you."

Hammer and his representatives have yet to respond to his ex's claims, but after stepping down from Jennifer Lopez's "Shotgun Wedding" film on Wednesday (13Jan21), the actor told TMZ all the allegations against him were "bulls**t."

He raged, "I'm not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic."

Hammer is currently fighting his estranged wife Chambers for joint custody of the couple's two children.