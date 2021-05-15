Josh Duhamel Credits Fergie Marriage for Helping Him Match Up to J.Lo in 'Shotgun Wedding'

WENN Movie

The 'Transformers' actor admits he would have felt intimidated by his onscreen love interest Jennifer Lopez when filming their new movie if he hadn't married Fergie.

AceShowbiz - Josh Duhamel credits his marriage to Fergie for helping him match up to Jennifer Lopez in their new comedy "Shotgun Wedding".

The "Transformers" star stepped in to replace Armie Hammer in the film and admits he might have felt a little intimidated starring alongside a superstar like J.Lo if it wasn't for his ex.

"I've known her for years," Josh tells the "Jess Cagel Show" on Sirius XM. "Back when I was married to Fergie, we were in Miami... and we all hung out. I'd see her at certain events... I was comfortable with her."

"I think if I hadn't been with somebody like Ferg, for so long, I probably would have been (intimidated) because she's a big presence and she's a boss."

Josh admits he had a blast filming with "Jenny From the Block", adding, "She was always present, always collaborative, came with ideas, really wants to do a good job. And a total pro and a sweetheart. She is a powerhouse, but she's also a very sweet girl."

"I told her, when we started, I was like, 'Listen, this is me and you. If they don't buy us being absolutely in love and this is, like, real, the movie doesn't work. I don't care how beautiful the surroundings are or how funny the stuff is or how big the action sequences are. If you and I don't have this beautiful connection, the movie doesn't work'. And we did have that... At the end of the day, I just forgot she was who she is."

Josh and J.Lo play a couple planning a destination wedding in the new movie.