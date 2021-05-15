 
 

Josh Duhamel Credits Fergie Marriage for Helping Him Match Up to J.Lo in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Josh Duhamel Credits Fergie Marriage for Helping Him Match Up to J.Lo in 'Shotgun Wedding'
WENN
Movie

The 'Transformers' actor admits he would have felt intimidated by his onscreen love interest Jennifer Lopez when filming their new movie if he hadn't married Fergie.

  • May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Josh Duhamel credits his marriage to Fergie for helping him match up to Jennifer Lopez in their new comedy "Shotgun Wedding".

The "Transformers" star stepped in to replace Armie Hammer in the film and admits he might have felt a little intimidated starring alongside a superstar like J.Lo if it wasn't for his ex.

"I've known her for years," Josh tells the "Jess Cagel Show" on Sirius XM. "Back when I was married to Fergie, we were in Miami... and we all hung out. I'd see her at certain events... I was comfortable with her."

  See also...

"I think if I hadn't been with somebody like Ferg, for so long, I probably would have been (intimidated) because she's a big presence and she's a boss."

Josh admits he had a blast filming with "Jenny From the Block", adding, "She was always present, always collaborative, came with ideas, really wants to do a good job. And a total pro and a sweetheart. She is a powerhouse, but she's also a very sweet girl."

"I told her, when we started, I was like, 'Listen, this is me and you. If they don't buy us being absolutely in love and this is, like, real, the movie doesn't work. I don't care how beautiful the surroundings are or how funny the stuff is or how big the action sequences are. If you and I don't have this beautiful connection, the movie doesn't work'. And we did have that... At the end of the day, I just forgot she was who she is."

Josh and J.Lo play a couple planning a destination wedding in the new movie.

You can share this post!

Nicki Minaj Raves Over 'The Crown' After Binge-Watching the Royal Show
Related Posts
Josh Duhamel Praises 'Absolute Pro' Jennifer Lopez Post-'Shotgun Wedding' Filming

Josh Duhamel Praises 'Absolute Pro' Jennifer Lopez Post-'Shotgun Wedding' Filming

John Duhamel Officially Tapped to Replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'

John Duhamel Officially Tapped to Replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Josh Duhamel Eyed to Replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Josh Duhamel Eyed to Replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Armie Hammer Decries 'Vicious' Attacks Over Leaked DMs as He Exits 'Shotgun Wedding'

Armie Hammer Decries 'Vicious' Attacks Over Leaked DMs as He Exits 'Shotgun Wedding'

Most Read
Nicolas Cage Walked Out of 'The Green Hornet' Dinner After Lukewarm Response to His Pitch
Movie

Nicolas Cage Walked Out of 'The Green Hornet' Dinner After Lukewarm Response to His Pitch

Robert De Niro Injured on Set of Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Robert De Niro Injured on Set of Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Matt Damon Hell-Bent on Getting Daughter Out of Jail in First 'Stillwater' Trailer

Matt Damon Hell-Bent on Getting Daughter Out of Jail in First 'Stillwater' Trailer

David Oyelowo Stunned as He Gets Rave Review From Steven Spielberg for His Directorial Debut

David Oyelowo Stunned as He Gets Rave Review From Steven Spielberg for His Directorial Debut

The Violence Knows No Boundaries in First 'The Forever Purge' Trailer

The Violence Knows No Boundaries in First 'The Forever Purge' Trailer

Italy's 'Promising Young Woman' Gets Release Delay After Laverne Cox Was Dubbed With Male Voice

Italy's 'Promising Young Woman' Gets Release Delay After Laverne Cox Was Dubbed With Male Voice

'Hamilton', 'The Lion King', 'Wicked' Set to Reopen Broadway in September

'Hamilton', 'The Lion King', 'Wicked' Set to Reopen Broadway in September

'Friends: The Reunion' Unveils Impressive Guest Line-Up After Teaser Release

'Friends: The Reunion' Unveils Impressive Guest Line-Up After Teaser Release

Dave Bautista Criticizes Marvel for Not Investing Enough in His 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Character

Dave Bautista Criticizes Marvel for Not Investing Enough in His 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Character

Emily Blunt Admits Decision to Give Up on Black Widow Role Was A 'Heartbreaker' for Her

Emily Blunt Admits Decision to Give Up on Black Widow Role Was A 'Heartbreaker' for Her

James McAvoy to Portray Struggling Couple With Sharon Horgan in COVID-19 Lockdown Drama

James McAvoy to Portray Struggling Couple With Sharon Horgan in COVID-19 Lockdown Drama

Millie Bobby Brown 'Can't Wait' to Reunite With Henry Cavill in 'Enola Holmes' Sequel

Millie Bobby Brown 'Can't Wait' to Reunite With Henry Cavill in 'Enola Holmes' Sequel

Camila Cabello Turns From Pauper Into Princess in First Look at 'Cinderella'

Camila Cabello Turns From Pauper Into Princess in First Look at 'Cinderella'