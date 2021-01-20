 
 

Drake Makes History by Breaking Spotify's 50 Billion Streams Record

Drake Makes History by Breaking Spotify's 50 Billion Streams Record
The audio streaming service confirms the 'God's Plan' hitmaker's feat days after he celebrated the achievement with a post on his Instagram Story timeline.

  Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop superstar Drake has made music history by becoming the first artist to break the 50 billion streams barrier on Spotify.

Unconfirmed reports about the rapper's latest career milestone emerged over the weekend (January 16-17), when Drake himself shared a social media post about the achievement on his Instagram Story timeline and simply added an upside down smiley face, but now Spotify bosses have made the news official, confirming the feat to Variety.

The new honour shouldn't come as much of a surprise to fans - Drake has repeatedly dominated end-of-year streaming lists with the popularity of chart smashes like "One Dance", "Hotline Bling", and "In My Feelings", while 2018 single "God's Plan" boasts more than 1.67 billion hits alone on Spotify.

He also ended the 2010s as the most-streamed artist with 28 billion streams, beating Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Eminem to the title.

And Drake is only going to improve on his impressive track record when he releases his new album, "Certified Lover Boy", later this month.

The Canadian star first hinted that a new album was in the works back in April 2020 as the album was originally set for a release this summer. Drake later announced the album's title on August 14 of the same year.

He treated fans to a short teaser last October, which also happened to be his 34th birthday. Additionally, he released "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk. It marks the first single to be released from this new project.

