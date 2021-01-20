Burned Ones Are After the Fairies in 'Fate: The Winx Saga' First Trailer

TV

AceShowbiz - Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming fantasy series "Fate: The Winx Saga" for viewing pleasure. Released on Tuesday, January 19, the trailer offers a glimpse of a live-action "reimagining" of the Italian cartoon series titled "Winx Club".

The video opens with a look at Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld that may remind fans of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in "Harry Potter" movie series. In Alfea, the students are learning "the element you were born with" in the first year.

Someone notes in voiceover that "fairy magic is linked to emotion. The stronger the emotion, the stronger the magic." Elsewhere in the trailer, Bloom (Abigail Cowen) appears to be struggling to control her element, which is fire, before actually managing to overcome it.

The trailer also teases about the Barrier, which protects the school from Burned Ones. For some reasons, Bloom appears to go through the Barrier and encounter what seems to be Burned Ones. The action endangers her and others as she warns her friends, "They are after me."

"Fate: The Winx Saga" follows the journey of five fairies, Bloom, Stella, Aisha, Terra and Musa. Also starring on the series are Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa and Sadie Soverall as Beatrix.

The official synopsis of Netflix's grittier take on the cartoon reads, "It follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence."

The show hails from Brian Young ("The Vampire Diaries") as he serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Winx creator Iginio Straffi and Judy Counihan. Joining them are Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures (Riviera, The State), and Cristiana Buzzelli as well as Joanne Lee from Rainbow.

The 6-part first season of "Fate: The Winx Saga" is set to arrive on Friday, January 22 on Netflix.