Diddy Marks Son's Birthday With Huge Party After Calling Off New Year's Eve Celebration

Instagram Celebrity

The rap mogul, his family, and guests are seen wearing no face masks at the lavish gathering to celebrate his son Justin Combs' milestone in Miami ahead of New Year's Eve.

Jan 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs put any coronavirus concerns to one side on Wednesday night (30Dec20) to host a largely maskless birthday bash for his son in Miami, Florida.

Just two days after announcing he was cancelling his annual New Year's Eve blowout to keep everyone "safe and healthy," the hip-hop star celebrated his boy Justin turning 27 with a luxury-filled party which began at the Swan eatery, before moving on to the Victory Restaurant & Lounge.

According to TMZ, the only people wearing face coverings at the event were venue staffmembers while Diddy and his family and friends popped bottles of Champagne and sang "Happy Birthday" to Justin Combs as he was presented with a custom Dior cake.

He also received a one-of-a-kind gift from his famous father - a Rolex the rapper personally helped to design.

Justin isn't the only member of the Combs family to celebrate his birthday in style this year, despite the pandemic - Diddy also recently hosted a yacht party for his twin girls D'Lila and Jessie as they turned 14, while he gathered his loved ones to shower his mum, Janice, with love as she hit 80 last week (21Dec20), gifting her a luxury Bentley and a cheque for $1 million (£813,000).

To his birthday mother, the rapper exclaimed on Instagram, "Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever!"

To his twin daughters, he wrote, "Wow!! Time is flying and I'm enjoying every second of it. I thank God for blessing me with such humble, kind, sweet, amazing girls."