 
 

Diddy Marks Son's Birthday With Huge Party After Calling Off New Year's Eve Celebration

Diddy Marks Son's Birthday With Huge Party After Calling Off New Year's Eve Celebration
Instagram
Celebrity

The rap mogul, his family, and guests are seen wearing no face masks at the lavish gathering to celebrate his son Justin Combs' milestone in Miami ahead of New Year's Eve.

  • Jan 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs put any coronavirus concerns to one side on Wednesday night (30Dec20) to host a largely maskless birthday bash for his son in Miami, Florida.

Just two days after announcing he was cancelling his annual New Year's Eve blowout to keep everyone "safe and healthy," the hip-hop star celebrated his boy Justin turning 27 with a luxury-filled party which began at the Swan eatery, before moving on to the Victory Restaurant & Lounge.

According to TMZ, the only people wearing face coverings at the event were venue staffmembers while Diddy and his family and friends popped bottles of Champagne and sang "Happy Birthday" to Justin Combs as he was presented with a custom Dior cake.

  See also...

He also received a one-of-a-kind gift from his famous father - a Rolex the rapper personally helped to design.

Justin isn't the only member of the Combs family to celebrate his birthday in style this year, despite the pandemic - Diddy also recently hosted a yacht party for his twin girls D'Lila and Jessie as they turned 14, while he gathered his loved ones to shower his mum, Janice, with love as she hit 80 last week (21Dec20), gifting her a luxury Bentley and a cheque for $1 million (£813,000).

To his birthday mother, the rapper exclaimed on Instagram, "Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever!"

To his twin daughters, he wrote, "Wow!! Time is flying and I'm enjoying every second of it. I thank God for blessing me with such humble, kind, sweet, amazing girls."

You can share this post!

DJ Mustard Diagnosed With Covid-19 Ahead of New Year's Eve

Jennifer Lopez Takes Over Subway Train at Times Square Ahead of New Year's Eve Gig
Related Posts
Diddy Helps Struggling Families in Miami to Pay Their Rent Amid Pandemic

Diddy Helps Struggling Families in Miami to Pay Their Rent Amid Pandemic

P. Diddy Calls Off His Annual New Year's Eve Party Due to Covid-19 Concerns

P. Diddy Calls Off His Annual New Year's Eve Party Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

P. Diddy Recalls Spending Summer With Amish Family as Kid

P. Diddy Recalls Spending Summer With Amish Family as Kid

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Lori Loughlin's Release From Prison Gets Janet Hubert Fuming Over White Privilege

Lori Loughlin's Release From Prison Gets Janet Hubert Fuming Over White Privilege

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones

Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

James Charles and Bobby Lytes Vying for Lil Nas X After Rapper's Boyfriend Vacancy

James Charles and Bobby Lytes Vying for Lil Nas X After Rapper's Boyfriend Vacancy

Billie Eilish Left Amused by Loss of About 100,000 Followers After Posting Breast Art Pictures

Billie Eilish Left Amused by Loss of About 100,000 Followers After Posting Breast Art Pictures