Jennifer Lopez 'Really Nervous' Ahead of Performance at Joe Biden's Inauguration

According to fiance Alex Rodriguez, the 'On the Floor' hitmaker is jittery about her scheduled performance at the upcoming star-studded presidential inauguration.

Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez is struggling with nerves ahead of her performance at Joe Biden's inauguration celebrations on Wednesday (20Jan21), her fiance Alex Rodriguez has revealed.

Although the "On the Floor" hitmaker played the Super Bowl Halftime Show and New Year's Rockin' Eve last year (20), Alex admitted his wife-to-be is feeling the pressure about taking to the stage to honour the incoming U.S. president.

Appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday, Alex said, "It's been such a crazy year for her. So amazing. So many blessings. But to think, in the span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's, now the inaugural. It's unbelievable. And what's interesting is she's most nervous about Washington, D.C., because of the responsibility."

"She wants more than anything, like all of us, to bring people together. To inspire. And you know music and sports does that better than anything."

Alex also promised that his fiancee is planning "something really cool" for the performance, teasing: "You're gonna be surprised. You're gonna love it."

Jennifer Lopez will be joined at the "Celebrating America" TV special by the likes of Foo Fighters, John Legend, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, and Demi Lovato.

Lady GaGa is tapped to sing the national anthem and Tom Hanks will serve as a host at the star-studded event on Wednesday, January 20 as the Democratic Party leader and his Vice President, Kamala Harris, are sworn in at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.