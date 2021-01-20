Tiffany Trump Announces Engagement on Eve of Joe Biden's Inauguration

Instagram Celebrity

Donald Trump's youngest daughter reveals she is engaged to Michael Boulos as the MAGA leader is preparing to hand over the keys to the white house to Joe Biden.

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany has announced her engagement on the eve of the end of her father's presidential run.

The U.S. leader will hand the keys to the White House over to Joe Biden on Wednesday (20Jan21) and to mark the end of his presidency, Tiffany Trump has revealed she has accepted boyfriend Michael Boulos' proposal.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiance Michael!" she posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!"

Tiffany is Trump's daughter from his marriage to Marla Maples.

The MAGA leader also shares three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, from his first marriage to Ivana Trump. He additionally has son Barron with current wife Melania Trump.

Ivanka Trump was quick to congratulate her future brother-in-law Michael Boulos as he also broke the engagement news on his own Instagram. "Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together," the groom-to-be gushed, to which future sister-in-law Ivanka responded with "Love you Michael!"

Michael additionally showed love for wife-to-be Tiffany by leaving a sweet "love you honey" comment on her engagement post.

The upcoming Joe Biden presidential inauguration will be celebrated with a star-studded event. Jennifer Lopez, who is tapped to perform, has already jetted off to D.C. for the big event. Lady GaGa is tapped to sing the national anthem and a TV special hosted by Tom Hanks will feature the likes of Foo Fighters, John Legend, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, and Demi Lovato.