 
 

NBA Star Kyrie Irving Purchases New House for George Floyd's Family

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who was a family friend of George's, reveals that the Brooklyn Nets guard has bought the late black man's family a house.

  • Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kyrie Irving proves his sympathy for George Floyd and his family goes beyond words. The athlete, who has been a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, has shown his support for the family of the African-American man, who was killed during an arrest attack by police in May 2020, by buying them a house.

Sharing the news was Stephen Jackson, who was a family friend of George's. The former NBA star revealed the Brooklyn Nets guard's good deed for the family members of the police brutality victim while speaking on "The Rematch" podcast with fellow former NBA player Etan Thomas.

"She's getting so much love, from not just us, but from people all around the world who are showing support," Stephen said when detailing how celebrities have reached out to George's family and showered them with love.

He added, "I'm just continuing to do what I said I was going to do. I said I was going to be my brother's keeper and take care of his daughter and make sure that her next days are her best days. I had a lot of my friends - Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne's manager bought them a Mercedes-Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney."

"I think God has definitely blessed her," the retired pro basketball player gushed about how the kind gestures have helped George's family deal with the loss. "Right now, she's doing the best she's ever done. She's happy."

Details of the new house that Kyrie purchased for George's family are not available. Sources, however, tell Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated that the 28-year-old professional basketballer gave them the money for the house about five or six months ago.

George died on May 25, 2020 after a police officer knelt on his knee for over 8 minutes in Minneapolis. Police arrested the 46-year-old black man on the street after a store clerk alleged he had passed a counterfeit $20 bill. His death as well as the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by police sparked outrage that led to the Black Lives Matter movement.

