Katy Perry Shows Off 'Mama' Status With a Hat in Rare Outing

Instagram Celebrity

Around five months after welcoming her first child Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom, the 'Firework' hitmaker steps out to grab some takeout food from a local eatery in her new neighborhood of Montecito, California.

Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry has boasted about her new status as a first-time mother. Nearly five months after welcoming her first child Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom, the "Firework" hitmaker was spotted wearing a hat that bore the word "MAMA" in a rare outing.

On Sunday, January 17, the 36-year-old was caught on camera grabbing some takeout food from a local eatery in her new neighborhood of Montecito, California. After picking up some food at a restaurant at Coast Village Plaza, she was seen getting back into her car.

For the outing, the "American Idol" sported a purple shell-suit jacket, black leggings, a pair of flip-flops and the hat with the word "MAMA" printed on it. She completed her casual look by wearing a pink patterned mask.

Katy made her first public appearance after being a mother in September 2020. At that time, she was photographed grabbing coffee as she wore olive green mini dress with light pink embroidery and green Adidas slides. She paired it with heavy dangling silver earrings, a matching wrist cuff, sunglasses and a face mask.

Katy and Orlando welcomed Baby Daisy on August 26 the same year. The news was first brought up by UNICEF on the organization's official Instagram account. "Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honored to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom's new bundle of joy," so read the caption of the post.

In October, Katy admitted she found it difficult to leave her newborn when making her return to "American Idol". She told Entertainment Tonight, "I'm so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams. I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there."

The "Teenage Dream" singer, however, could ease her worries since her "Carnival Row" star fiance took over the baby duties. "Daddy has stepped in. I've seen the Bjorn on him, I've seen him with the bottle, I've seen all the pictures. It's all good," she assured.