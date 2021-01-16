 
 

Blake Shelton Promises to Lose 10 Pounds Before Marrying Gwen Stefani: 'I Can't Let People Down'

The country singer, who previously said he felt like he 'gained 117 pounds' during the coronavirus quarantine, vows to lose some weight for the big day.

  • Jan 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Blake Shelton has revealed that he wants to lose weight before marrying Gwen Stefani. When speaking to Luke Bryan on his Apple Music show "Party Barn Radio", the longtime coach of "The Voice" promised that he will lose 10 pounds before the wedding, reasoning he "can't let people down."

The 44-year-old country crooner opened up about his weight loss plan in the Thursday, January 14 episode of his fellow singer's show. Asked about the chances of him "losing 20 pounds" before the big day, he replied, "I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it. So, 10. It's out there now, I can't let people down."

"I've readjusted all the mirrors in the house, so they look like when you're taking a selfie from up above, because I can't even stand to look at myself in the mirror," he confessed. "So I've rearranged them where they're kind of angled down, looking down on me, so I'm looking up and it's not so bad."

In late September 2020, the "Minimum Wage" singer revealed that he felt like he gained "117 pounds during the coronavirus quarantine." While making a virtual appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", he admitted to host Ellen DeGeneres, "So now, I'm actually trying to lose weight."

While Blake had his own plan before tying the knot with Gwen, the No Doubt frontwoman spilled in early January of 2021 that they had not prepared anything for their nuptials. "We have no plans because of the pandemic. It's like, 'Blake, why couldn't you have done it before?' Now, we can't have a wedding with the pandemic," she divulged on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

Blake and Gwen announced their engagement in late October 2020. The 51-year-old star broke the news by posting an Instagram picture of her kissing her fiance as she flaunted the sparkle. The ex-husband of Miranda Lambert later reposted the snap, by writing, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life... I love you. I heard a YES!"

