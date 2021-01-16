TikTok Star Bella Poarch Reacts to Rumors About Her Making Sex Tape With Tyga

Instagram Celebrity

Rumors about the 'Taste' rapper and the Internet personality getting in an intimate tape, which was supposedly originated from adult-only platform OnlyFans, first surfaced online in October 2020.

AceShowbiz - So, is it true or not? TikTok star Bella Poarch has finally responded to rumors that she had a sex tape with rapper Tyga. The 23-year-old revealed whether or not there is truth to the rumors in one of her TikTok videos.

In the video, Bella revealed to over 52 million followers on the video-sharing platform "two truths and a lie" about her after being tagged by fellow TikTok star Addison Rae. Among her three options were "Griffin Johnson tried to slide into my DMs," "I made a sex tape with Tyga" and "I was adopted."

It didn't take long for Bella to deny the statement about getting intimate with the "Taste" spitter. While the TikTok personality didn't offer more details about it, it was enough to put the rumors to rest.

Rumors about the intimate tape, which was supposedly originated from adult-only platform OnlyFans, first surfaced online in October 2020. "bella poarch and tyga sextape got leaked??? uhhh," one person asked on Twitter in disbelief. Another claimed, "YALL BELLA POARCH AND TYGA- OML 2020 IS TAKING TURNS ISNT IT."

Some others, however, tried to find the video in question to no avail. "who else tryna see Bella Poarch give my man Tyga that demon soul suckin ghost inhale gwuak gwuak droolin dunkin donuts cyclone 6000," one curious person asked others. Refusing to believe the sex tape does exist until he/she sees it him/herself, one person said, "Mfs be cappin ya'll send me the bella poarch and tyga leaked vid."

Meanwhile, Tyga was reported to get back together with his ex-girlfriend Amanda Trivizas as they were seen enjoying a moment together under the scorching sun on a yacht in Miami on Tuesday, December 29. In some photos that circulated online, the 31-year-old "Rock City" rapper and his Kylie Jenner-look alike ex were photographed wearing swimwears during the sunny outing. The pair, who were also joined by a number of other friends, were snapped in good spirits as they were laughing on the docks before getting on a jet ski.