Rolling Ray Shows Painful-Looking Injuries as He's Badly Burned After Wig Catches Fire

The Internet personality, who is famous for his appearance on 'MTV Catfish: Trolls', goes on Instagram Live to reveal an accident that has left his 'legs, arms, feet' burned.

  • Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rolling Ray is nursing severe injuries after he's caught in a fire of some sort. The Internet personality was hospitalized on Wednesday, January 13 after his wig caught fire.

It was Rolling himself who broke the news on Instagram Live. Filming from the hospital, he showed the side of his face that was badly burned in the accident. "I'm in a hospital. Got burnt. My wig caught on fire.I'm at Washington Hospital Center," he said in the video.

Rolling didn't divulge how the accident happened, but he went on sharing about the extent of his injuries. "Burned my whole skin. Legs, arms, feet, and everything," he added. "I love y'all and I want y'all to keep me in y'all prayers."

He also credited his named "Mrs. Scorpio" for helping him, saying he'd be dead without his friend's help. "I'm afraid I'm gonna be ugly for the rest of my life," Rolling confided, as it seemed that the medical staff who tended to him helped him go live on Instagram.

  See also...

Rolling became an Internet sensation through his appearance on MTV's "Catfish: Trolls" which captured his dispute with another viral star named "Camyonce." Rolling, who had been wheelchair-bound at the time, was involved in an accident in 2018 when a car hit him while he was crossing the street.

After recovering from his injuries, Rolling joked about surviving the incident, "I had people praying on my death while I was in the hospital!! but I'm still alive. They big mad. It wasn't my time!" he tweeted.

Nowadays, Rolling is known for his feuds with several hip-hop stars. Back in December 2020, he antagonized Yung Miami after he weighed in on JT and Asian Doll (Asian Da Brat)'s feud over City Girls]' verse on Megan Thee Stallion's song "Do It on the Tip".

