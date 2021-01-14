'Teen Mom 2' Star Briana DeJesus Explains Mom's Racially Offensive Comments

MTV TV

In a new interview, the MTV personality defends her mom Roxanne, insisting that her 'mom is not racist,' after she's being accused of using racial slur in one episode.

AceShowbiz - Briana DeJesus has broken her silence on her mom's usage on racial slurs in the December 29, 2020 episode of "Teen Mom 2". In a new interview with PEOPLE on Wednesday, January 13, the MTV personality defended her mom Roxanne, insisting that her "mom is not racist."

She also said that her "mom did not use that word" in an uncensored version of the MTV stars' conversation about her ex Devoin Austin from the episode. "It's so frustrating for people to think that my mom would say that word or would be that type of person when she has been Devoin's biggest supporter," she added.

Roxanne also weighed in on the allegations. "I've been really sad and really emotional about it, because we're talking about Devoin," so she shared. "I didn't say it, clearly it's there. It doesn't work out for anybody when you assume. I love Devoin and will always have his back. I will always want the best for him. And it just breaks my heart to think that this happened."

The mom and daughter duo also shared that they'll be supporting each other amid the scandal. "We're on this journey together. Some way, somehow, we have to make it work for Nova," she said, referring to Briana and Devoin's nine-year-old daughter. "This doesn't affect me or Briana as much as it will affect Nova. I just need him to relax, calm down, and it'll all work out in the end."

She continued, "I always work on a relationship with him -- no matter how disappointed or angry or hurt I am, Devoin and Nova's relationship, to me, is priority number one. It's not about us, it's about Nova, the biracial child. She knows about both races, she loves both sides of the family, and we won't let anything change that."

In the said uncensored clip, Roxanne could be seen exploding after Devoin leaked her cellphone number online and used a curse word, which was previously bleeped out in the original episode since it violated FCC guidelines. "Next they'll be knocking on our f***ing door because this d*** gave out your information," so Roxanne said in the clip.