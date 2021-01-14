 
 

Kyra Sedgwick Learns The Hard Way Kevin Bacon Was Not Made to Do Bikini Wax

During an interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the 'Call Your Mother' star recounts the agonizing experience she went through when she put her husband in charge of her personal grooming.

AceShowbiz - Actress Kyra Sedgwick has learned not to put her husband Kevin Bacon in charge of her personal grooming needs after suffering through an "agonizing" bikini wax.

"The Closer" star felt she had little choice but to enlist the actor to perform the intimate procedure as beauty salons were shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, and she thought Bacon's DIY skills might actually prove to be useful as he tackled the hairy task.

Speaking on America's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Kyra said, "It became clear at one point to me and to both of us, you know, that I needed a bikini line wax. I think that part of me was like, 'How hard could it be?' I've watched these amazing ladies do it all these years. I've always really appreciated them and their attention to detail but I didn't think it would be that hard."

"Kev is incredibly handy, he's really good at a lot of things, it's weird. He's a good cook, he knows how to fix stuff... We both figured, 'How hard could it be?' I went online and got the best wax kit, we looked at the directions..."

However, she soon discovered that wasn't the case at all. "There were moments where I was like, 'I thought you knew how to do this! My god, what are you doing?' " Kyra recalled. "He's like, 'I didn't say I knew how to do this. You said I knew how to do this!' "

Kyra was left in a lot of pain thanks to her spouse's unconventional waxing technique.

She explained, "I assumed the position and what you have to do is brush the hair away from the way it grows while putting the wax on and taking a piece of cloth, you put the cloth on the wax and rip it really hard..."

"I'm not saying it was a disaster, but the fact we didn't have to go to the emergency room was a miracle!"

"You have to use a small piece of cloth. It was too big, so you're ripping off too much hair at one time, and it's agonzsing. It's agonizing, and also if you're not pulling it in the right directions, it won't get off. And when you can't pull it off, that's when you need to call 911 (emergency services)."

