Anne Hathaway Gets Candid About Real Reason Why She Is Not Comfortable Being Called 'Anne'
When making an appearance on 'The Tonight Show', the Andy Sachs of 'The Devil Wears Prada' opens up to host Jimmy Fallon about her preference to be called 'Annie'.

AceShowbiz - Anne Hathaway hates her name and wishes she'd been a bit more thoughtful when it was time to sign up for her Screen Actors Guild card when she was a teen.

The Oscar winner reveals only her mum calls her Anne - when she's angry with her - and now, when fans call her Anne, she thinks she's in trouble.

"Call me Annie, everybody, everybody, call me Annie, please...," she told Jimmy Fallon of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". She then reasoned, "When I was 14 years old, I did a commercial, and I had to get my SAG card and they asked me, 'What do you want your name to be?' And I was like, 'Well, it should be my name. My name's Anne Hathaway'. So that seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that for the rest of my life, people will call me Anne."

"The only person who calls me Anne is my mother and she only does it when she's really mad at me, like really mad, so every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they're going to yell at me."

"People are like, 'Anne!' And I'm like, 'What? What did I do?' People are so lovely they don't want to be presumptuous and so I think they come up with workarounds on set because the truth is nobody's comfortable with calling me Anne ever. It doesn't fit. I'm an Annie."

"People call me Miss H, people call me Hath, so feel free, call me anything but Anne."

