Nick Carter's Wife Pregnant With Third Child After Multiple Devastating Miscarriages

Instagram Celebrity

Calling this pregnancy a surprise, Lauren Kitt claims that she did not realize she was expecting until she was about five-and-a-half-month into it since she did not have any symptoms.

Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Carter and Lauren Carter a.k.a. Lauren Kitt are expecting their third child together after suffering multiple devastating miscarriages.

The Backstreet Boys alum and his wife - Odin, four, and Saoirse, 15 months - have confirmed they are set to become parents for the third time. The happy couple shared the news in an interview with People explaining the pregnancy is a complete, but happy, surprise.

She said, "I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that. We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn't find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant. I didn't have any symptoms, I didn't have anything indicating that I was pregnant."

"One day I just, I felt something move in my body and I said, 'Nick, there's something not right," she went on recalling. "I think I need to go to the doctor. Something's wrong with me.' I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant."

Lauren feared she was seriously ill rather than pregnant and they were considering surrogacy.

She added, "I thought I had a tumour because there was just no way that I could be pregnant, from just my medical history and the things that I did to ensure that I just had my two children."

"Even Nick, like a couple of weeks prior to that, was talking about possibly getting a surrogate, possibly having a third child. It was just something we were talking about."



Nick and Lauren feel "blessed" they are having another baby after a tough 2020.



He added to People, "With everything that 2020 has given to the entire world, I look at it as a blessing. We love our two children and we pride ourselves in being great parents."