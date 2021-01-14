 
 

Phil Collins' Ex-Wife Being Eyed for Potential 'Real Housewives of Miami' Reboot

Phil Collins' Ex-Wife Being Eyed for Potential 'Real Housewives of Miami' Reboot
WENN/Johnny Louis
TV

Bravo is said to be 'having preliminary conversations for a potential return' of the show with Orianne Cevey being claimed to be among those in the running for the new cast.

  • Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Phil Collins' ex-wife Orianne Cevey is reportedly being lined up for a potential reboot of "The Real Housewives of Miami".

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, U.S. TV network Bravo is "revisiting" the show - which initially ran from 2011 to 2013 and made household names of stars including Larsa Pippen - and having "preliminary conversations for a potential return."

Sources told the outlet that bosses are considering bringing back some former cast members, as well as adding some new faces - with Cevey among those in the running.

  See also...

Page Six added that singer Paulina Rubio is also apparently among the potential stars set to be cast in the reboot.

Cevey has hit headlines in recent months due to Collins suing her and her current husband Thomas Bates to try and evict them from the property he claims he still owns. She was initially married to Collins from 1999 to 2008 and after they split, Cevey went on to marry Charles Mejjati, before reuniting with Collins in 2015.

Cevey secretly married Thomas Bates, 31, a month after splitting from Collins this summer, and while the drummer initially tried to evict the pair, they have now reached an agreement that the couple will move out of the house in January and it is now up for sale.

In her court documents, Cevey claimed that before they reunited, Collins told her he would give her half of their new home if she divorced Charles and gave up her stake in their $20 million Miami estate. She has accused him of going back on the promise.

You can share this post!

Nick Carter's Wife Pregnant With Third Child After Multiple Devastating Miscarriages

Anne Hathaway Gets Candid About Real Reason Why She Is Not Comfortable Being Called 'Anne'
Related Posts
Andy Cohen Plans to Revive 'The Real Housewives of Miami'

Andy Cohen Plans to Revive 'The Real Housewives of Miami'

Most Read
Paul Bettany Flew Into Rage on 'Wandavision' Set After Elizabeth Olsen Mentioned His Snot
TV

Paul Bettany Flew Into Rage on 'Wandavision' Set After Elizabeth Olsen Mentioned His Snot

Used Condom Found in a Resort Tree During Production of Matt James' 'Bachelor' Season

Used Condom Found in a Resort Tree During Production of Matt James' 'Bachelor' Season

'Crazy Rich Asians' Director Steps Away From 'Willow' to Prepare for Third Child's Birth

'Crazy Rich Asians' Director Steps Away From 'Willow' to Prepare for Third Child's Birth

'The Boys' Dominates Critics Choice Super Awards With Four Wins

'The Boys' Dominates Critics Choice Super Awards With Four Wins

Whoopi Goldberg Dying to Be First American to Star as 'Doctor Who'

Whoopi Goldberg Dying to Be First American to Star as 'Doctor Who'

CNN Reporter Sara Sidner in Tears During COVID-19 Coverage

CNN Reporter Sara Sidner in Tears During COVID-19 Coverage

Selena Gomez Enlists Kelis and Curtis Stone for Season 2 of 'Selena + Chef'

Selena Gomez Enlists Kelis and Curtis Stone for Season 2 of 'Selena + Chef'

'The Bachelor' Recap: Matt James 'Overwhelmed' by Victoria and Marylnn's Fight

'The Bachelor' Recap: Matt James 'Overwhelmed' by Victoria and Marylnn's Fight

Sarah Jessica Parker Rules Out Recasting Kim Cattrall's Role in 'Sex and the City' Reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker Rules Out Recasting Kim Cattrall's Role in 'Sex and the City' Reboot

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Series Adds Manuel Garcia-Rulfo to Title Role

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Series Adds Manuel Garcia-Rulfo to Title Role

Tyler Perry's 'The Have and the Have Nots' to Conclude by the End of Season 8

Tyler Perry's 'The Have and the Have Nots' to Conclude by the End of Season 8

Demi Lovato Offers Honest Look Back at Her Drug Overdose Through New Docuseries

Demi Lovato Offers Honest Look Back at Her Drug Overdose Through New Docuseries

Kim Kardashian Treats Camera Crew to Rolex Watches to Mark 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Ending

Kim Kardashian Treats Camera Crew to Rolex Watches to Mark 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Ending