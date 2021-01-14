Phil Collins' Ex-Wife Being Eyed for Potential 'Real Housewives of Miami' Reboot

WENN/Johnny Louis TV

Bravo is said to be 'having preliminary conversations for a potential return' of the show with Orianne Cevey being claimed to be among those in the running for the new cast.

AceShowbiz - Phil Collins' ex-wife Orianne Cevey is reportedly being lined up for a potential reboot of "The Real Housewives of Miami".

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, U.S. TV network Bravo is "revisiting" the show - which initially ran from 2011 to 2013 and made household names of stars including Larsa Pippen - and having "preliminary conversations for a potential return."

Sources told the outlet that bosses are considering bringing back some former cast members, as well as adding some new faces - with Cevey among those in the running.

Page Six added that singer Paulina Rubio is also apparently among the potential stars set to be cast in the reboot.

Cevey has hit headlines in recent months due to Collins suing her and her current husband Thomas Bates to try and evict them from the property he claims he still owns. She was initially married to Collins from 1999 to 2008 and after they split, Cevey went on to marry Charles Mejjati, before reuniting with Collins in 2015.

Cevey secretly married Thomas Bates, 31, a month after splitting from Collins this summer, and while the drummer initially tried to evict the pair, they have now reached an agreement that the couple will move out of the house in January and it is now up for sale.

In her court documents, Cevey claimed that before they reunited, Collins told her he would give her half of their new home if she divorced Charles and gave up her stake in their $20 million Miami estate. She has accused him of going back on the promise.