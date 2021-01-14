 
 

Chrissy Teigen and Anderson Cooper Shade Trump Over Second Impeachment

Donald Trump has become the first president to be impeached twice after the House of Representatives voted in favor of impeachment for inciting an insurrection on Capitol Hill.

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen and Anderson Cooper are among those celebrating Donald Trump's second impeachment. As vocal critics of the president, they couldn't help taking a jab after the House of Representatives officially voted to impeach Trump on Wednesday, January 13.

Teigen, who had been blocked by Trump on Twitter before the president's account was suspended, took to the blue bird app to shade the businessman-turned-politician over the embarrassment that he must be suffering now. "I didn't even know you could be impeached twice. I thought it was like dying," she enthused.

Cooper, meanwhile, reacted to Trump's impeachment on his CNN show. "There have been just four impeachments in the history of this nation. Donald John Trump owns half of them and [they] will follow him to his grave," the news anchor said on live TV.

He added that Trump would be the face that "future generations of school kids will see when… they search the word 'impeachment.' "

Cardi B was also quick to offer her reaction to the news. But rather than sharing her new opinion, she pointed out that she had predicted Trump would be impeached years ago.

The "WAP" raptress shared a video from a 2019 interview with Vogue when she was asked who her least favorite president is. "The one that's going to get impeached. The third one that's going to get impeached," she said in the clip. She added in the caption, "I been told yaaa."

Trump was impeached just one week before he will leave office, though Vice President Mike Pence refused to move forward with invoking the 25th Amendment. The House of Representatives cited "high crimes and misdemeanors," specifically for inciting an insurrection against the federal government at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, in announcing the decision.

Ten Republicans additionally broke party ranks to vote in favor of impeachment, including Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who chairs the House Republican Conference. "None of this would have happened without the President," Cheney said in a statement on Tuesday explaining her vote. "The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution."

Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. While he will likely finish his term as the president, the impeachment will prevent him from running for office in the future.

