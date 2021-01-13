 
 

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio Are Nerdy Scientists in First Footage of 'Don't Look Up'

Movie

Also included in Netflix's 2021 movie slate is 'Red Notice', an action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, which the streaming service also offers a glimpse of.

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Home entertainment will be merrier and more colorful this year with a bunch of films prepared by Netflix for the next twelve months. The streaming giant has previewed its original movies as part of its 2021 slate and among the highly-anticipated ones is "Don't Look Up".

Hyping up the anticipation, Netflix shared the first footage of the Adam McKay-directed flick in a sneak peek released on Tuesday, January 12. The video offers a glimpse of Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as nerdy scientists.

Against what's instructed by the movie's title, both of them can't help raise their heads to look at the sky upon arriving in what looks like a military aircraft. The expression on DiCaprio's face gives a sign of weariness.

The political satire disaster film centers on two low-level astronomers (Lawrence and DiCaprio) who discover that a meteor will hit Earth in six months. They will embark on an unsuccessful media tour in an attempt to warn the world of the impending danger that may destroy mankind.

The film has star-studded cast which also includes Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Ariana Grande and Chris Evans. An exact release date is yet to be announced as production on the film is still underway.

The preview also offers a look at "Red Notice", an action comedy thriller film written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. It stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, who introduce the video.

According to the official synopsis, "an INTERPOL-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI's top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there's no telling what will happen."

With those two movies, "The Woman in the Window", "Beauty", "The Harder They Fall", "Army of the Dead" and "Tick, Tick … Boom!" just to name a few among the lineup, Netflix promised to release "a new movie EVERY WEEK."

