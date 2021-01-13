 
 

Tyler Perry's 'The Have and the Have Nots' to Conclude by the End of Season 8

Tyler Perry's 'The Have and the Have Nots' to Conclude by the End of Season 8
OWN
TV

Announcing the end of OWN's first scripted original series, Oprah Winfrey thanks her 'big little brother' Perry as well as its incredible cast, its tireless crew and every single viewer.

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyler Perry's hit drama series "The Haves and the Have Nots" is set to end with its current eighth season.

The TV show, based on Perry's play of the same name, stars John Schneider and Tika Sumpter as wealthy family members who have to navigate the "complicated dynamic" with their employees.

It was the first scripted original series to launch on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) back in 2013, and the news of its conclusion emerged ahead of the midseason finale, which aired on Tuesday (January 12).

  See also...

The final eight episodes of season eight, written and executive produced by Perry, are set to premiere in May. In the dramatic final eight episodes with a finale no one will see coming, the wealthy residents of Savannah, Georgia are involved in a true-to-life Greek tragedy as Judge Jim Cryer (Schneider) and his rich friends find out what happens when personal flaws go unchecked. Karma has not been kind to the elite one percenters.

Sharing the news, Oprah Winfrey writes in a statement, "'The Haves and the Have Nots' was the first scripted drama we aired on OWN, and to say it took off from the first day it hit the air is an understatement."

"It's all due to one man's creativity and very vivid imagination, a man I refer to as my 'big little brother,' Tyler Perry. I thank Tyler, the incredible cast, the tireless crew and every single viewer who watched with bated breath each week and tweeted along with us these past eight years. I will be watching alongside you all during this final season."

You can share this post!

Andrew Bird Reunites With Squirrel Nut Zippers' Jimbo Mathus for New Joint Album

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio Are Nerdy Scientists in First Footage of 'Don't Look Up'
Most Read
Paul Bettany Flew Into Rage on 'Wandavision' Set After Elizabeth Olsen Mentioned His Snot
TV

Paul Bettany Flew Into Rage on 'Wandavision' Set After Elizabeth Olsen Mentioned His Snot

'Crazy Rich Asians' Director Steps Away From 'Willow' to Prepare for Third Child's Birth

'Crazy Rich Asians' Director Steps Away From 'Willow' to Prepare for Third Child's Birth

'The Boys' Dominates Critics Choice Super Awards With Four Wins

'The Boys' Dominates Critics Choice Super Awards With Four Wins

Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Away Teaser for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Away Teaser for 'Sex and the City' Revival

Used Condom Found in a Resort Tree During Production of Matt James' 'Bachelor' Season

Used Condom Found in a Resort Tree During Production of Matt James' 'Bachelor' Season

Whoopi Goldberg Dying to Be First American to Star as 'Doctor Who'

Whoopi Goldberg Dying to Be First American to Star as 'Doctor Who'

Selena Gomez Enlists Kelis and Curtis Stone for Season 2 of 'Selena + Chef'

Selena Gomez Enlists Kelis and Curtis Stone for Season 2 of 'Selena + Chef'

'The Bachelor' Recap: Matt James 'Overwhelmed' by Victoria and Marylnn's Fight

'The Bachelor' Recap: Matt James 'Overwhelmed' by Victoria and Marylnn's Fight

Sarah Jessica Parker Rules Out Recasting Kim Cattrall's Role in 'Sex and the City' Reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker Rules Out Recasting Kim Cattrall's Role in 'Sex and the City' Reboot

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Series Adds Manuel Garcia-Rulfo to Title Role

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Series Adds Manuel Garcia-Rulfo to Title Role

CNN Reporter Sara Sidner in Tears During COVID-19 Coverage

CNN Reporter Sara Sidner in Tears During COVID-19 Coverage

Tyler Perry's 'The Have and the Have Nots' to Conclude by the End of Season 8

Tyler Perry's 'The Have and the Have Nots' to Conclude by the End of Season 8