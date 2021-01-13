Tyler Perry's 'The Have and the Have Nots' to Conclude by the End of Season 8

OWN TV

Announcing the end of OWN's first scripted original series, Oprah Winfrey thanks her 'big little brother' Perry as well as its incredible cast, its tireless crew and every single viewer.

Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyler Perry's hit drama series "The Haves and the Have Nots" is set to end with its current eighth season.

The TV show, based on Perry's play of the same name, stars John Schneider and Tika Sumpter as wealthy family members who have to navigate the "complicated dynamic" with their employees.

It was the first scripted original series to launch on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) back in 2013, and the news of its conclusion emerged ahead of the midseason finale, which aired on Tuesday (January 12).

The final eight episodes of season eight, written and executive produced by Perry, are set to premiere in May. In the dramatic final eight episodes with a finale no one will see coming, the wealthy residents of Savannah, Georgia are involved in a true-to-life Greek tragedy as Judge Jim Cryer (Schneider) and his rich friends find out what happens when personal flaws go unchecked. Karma has not been kind to the elite one percenters.

Sharing the news, Oprah Winfrey writes in a statement, "'The Haves and the Have Nots' was the first scripted drama we aired on OWN, and to say it took off from the first day it hit the air is an understatement."

"It's all due to one man's creativity and very vivid imagination, a man I refer to as my 'big little brother,' Tyler Perry. I thank Tyler, the incredible cast, the tireless crew and every single viewer who watched with bated breath each week and tweeted along with us these past eight years. I will be watching alongside you all during this final season."