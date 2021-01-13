 
 

Rebel Wilson 'Petrified' During Armed Kidnapping in Africa

Appearing on Ant Middleton's Sky One show 'Straight Talking', the 'Isn't It Romantic' actress recalls the horrifying ordeal when she was kidnapped at gunpoint in rural Mozambique.

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rebel Wilson could not forget one particularly petrifying moment in her life. Making an appearance in an upcoming episode of Ant Middleton's "Straight Talking", the actress best known for her portrayal of Fat Amy in the "Pitch Perfect" film series reveals that she once got kidnapped at gunpoint while in Africa.

The 40-year-old recalls the terrifying ordeal in a preview of the Thursday, January 14 episode of the Sky One show. "There was one time in Africa where I got kidnapped. It was in rural Mozambique. We were on this cattle truck and these men came on another truck with a lot of guns," she begins her story. "[They pulled up beside us] with the big guns and they were like, 'Yeah, you've got to get off your truck.' "

"They took us to a house in the middle of nowhere. I felt like I was very good in the crisis. I was like a team leader," the Australian actress continues recounting. "They sat us down, and I said, 'Everybody link arms,' because I was petrified in the night that they might want to take one of the girls or something."

Though frightened by the experience, the "Isn't It Romantic" star is grateful everyone was safe. "Luckily we weren't harmed and then the next day they came and said, 'Your truck is ready now. You can go go go,' " she points out. "We didn't ask any questions."

Rebel goes on to share, "We just got back on that truck and got out of there and crossed the South African border a few hours later." While she has no idea on why she and her group were kidnapped, she is quick to suggest, "I think maybe those guys, maybe, used us to smuggle illegal things in the bottom of the truck."

Upon listening to Rebel's experience, the host responds, "I was expecting you to say, 'Yeah I came face to face with a snake or a spider,' and then you tell me you got kidnapped at gunpoint." He then suggests, "You need to do a hardcore action movie."

