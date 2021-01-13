 
 

Chris Rock Points Out Differences Between Capitol Riot and BLM Protests

Chris Rock Points Out Differences Between Capitol Riot and BLM Protests
CBS
Celebrity

During his appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', the 'Grown Ups' actor compares the different treatment between the rioters and Black Lives Matter protestors.

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - The violent riot at the Capitol building earlier this month is still the talk of the town. Comedian Chris Rock brought the topic during his appearance in the Monday, January 11 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", comparing the different treatment between the rioters and Black Lives Matter protestors.

"For Black Lives Matter they had Apache helicopters and for this there was food trucks outside!" Chris jokingly told host Stephen Colbert. "It was like, they were selling burritos! I'm like, what's going on? We can do this with anything though."

"You could go, if popcorn was black, they would not sell in the movie theaters. If fruit was black, you would not put whipped cream on it. If Eminem was black he would be wrapping groceries… you could go on, this never stops," he went on saying.

  See also...

In the horrific event on Wednesday, January 6, thousands of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. as Congress and Republican lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden's presidential election win. They believed that the 2020 election was rigged and some votes were stolen from the businessman-turned-president.

Some celebrities were reportedly involved in the riots with three-time Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller being one of them. Several former teammates and coaches identified the champion swimmer, who allegedly wore a U.S. Olympic jacket, after watching a video posted by a reporter from a conservative outlet, Townhall.

Brent Rutemiller, chief executive of the International Swimming Hall of Fame and publisher of Swimming World, confirmed to The Arizona Republic in an email, "That is Klete. I have confirmed."

Back to the interview, Chris also shared about being at the Ed Sullivan theater for the final episode of the "Late Show with David Letterman". He told Stephen about how he remembered standing backstage alongside comedy giants like Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Steve Martin.

You can share this post!

Nicole Richie Celebrates Daughter's 13th Birthday With Rare Throwback Picture

Prince Harry Sports a Ponytail, Says Neighbor Rob Lowe
Related Posts
Chris Rock Reveals What He Learns About Himself During Weekly Therapy

Chris Rock Reveals What He Learns About Himself During Weekly Therapy

Chris Rock Jokes That Tiffany Haddish Was High When She Shaved Her Head

Chris Rock Jokes That Tiffany Haddish Was High When She Shaved Her Head

Chris Rock Calls Cardi B 'Comedy Star' as He Recalls Trying Hard to Get Femcee Her Own Show

Chris Rock Calls Cardi B 'Comedy Star' as He Recalls Trying Hard to Get Femcee Her Own Show

Chris Rock Undergoes Therapy for Learning Disorder and Childhood Trauma

Chris Rock Undergoes Therapy for Learning Disorder and Childhood Trauma

Most Read
LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back
Celebrity

LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Keri Hilson Defends Herself After Criticizing Twitter for Banning Trump Following D.C. Riot

Keri Hilson Defends Herself After Criticizing Twitter for Banning Trump Following D.C. Riot

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Pedro Pascal Encourages Fans to Give Ted Cruz Their Thoughts by Sharing His Office Phone Number

Pedro Pascal Encourages Fans to Give Ted Cruz Their Thoughts by Sharing His Office Phone Number

Waka Flocka Flame Dragged for Defending Keri Hilson's Donald Trump Remarks

Waka Flocka Flame Dragged for Defending Keri Hilson's Donald Trump Remarks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Attend Queen's Birthday Celebration After Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Attend Queen's Birthday Celebration After Megxit

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text