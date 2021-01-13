Chris Rock Points Out Differences Between Capitol Riot and BLM Protests

CBS Celebrity

During his appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', the 'Grown Ups' actor compares the different treatment between the rioters and Black Lives Matter protestors.

AceShowbiz - The violent riot at the Capitol building earlier this month is still the talk of the town. Comedian Chris Rock brought the topic during his appearance in the Monday, January 11 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", comparing the different treatment between the rioters and Black Lives Matter protestors.

"For Black Lives Matter they had Apache helicopters and for this there was food trucks outside!" Chris jokingly told host Stephen Colbert. "It was like, they were selling burritos! I'm like, what's going on? We can do this with anything though."

"You could go, if popcorn was black, they would not sell in the movie theaters. If fruit was black, you would not put whipped cream on it. If Eminem was black he would be wrapping groceries… you could go on, this never stops," he went on saying.

In the horrific event on Wednesday, January 6, thousands of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. as Congress and Republican lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden's presidential election win. They believed that the 2020 election was rigged and some votes were stolen from the businessman-turned-president.

Some celebrities were reportedly involved in the riots with three-time Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller being one of them. Several former teammates and coaches identified the champion swimmer, who allegedly wore a U.S. Olympic jacket, after watching a video posted by a reporter from a conservative outlet, Townhall.

Brent Rutemiller, chief executive of the International Swimming Hall of Fame and publisher of Swimming World, confirmed to The Arizona Republic in an email, "That is Klete. I have confirmed."

Back to the interview, Chris also shared about being at the Ed Sullivan theater for the final episode of the "Late Show with David Letterman". He told Stephen about how he remembered standing backstage alongside comedy giants like Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Steve Martin.