Nicole Richie Celebrates Daughter's 13th Birthday With Rare Throwback Picture

Unleashing a photo of Harlow at 3 months old, the wife of Joel Madden lightly pokes fun at her teen child for having no problem lighting up her bedroom with a bright phone screen.

AceShowbiz - Nicole Richie has made a rare move in celebration of her daughter's 13 birthday. When offering a sweet tribute to Harlow Madden on social media for the special occasion, the former star of "The Simple Life" treated fans to a rare throwback picture of her with her oldest child.

The 39-year-old shared the photo, which displayed her kissing 3-month-old Harlow, via Instagram on Monday, January 11. In the accompanying message, she wrote, "Here you are at 3 months old. Today you are 13. You light up my life with your presence, & have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen."

"Nothing is better than watching you become the young woman you are," the wife of Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden added. "I am so lucky I get to be your mom. Happy Birthday to my favorite girl in the world. Now lets go binge watch season 3 of ['Grey's Anatomy']."

Nicole's post was met with birthday wishes from many. One in particular was her father, Lionel Richie, who gave out three heart emojis in the comment section. Actress Zoe Saldana joined in by raving, "Happy birthday Beautiful lady! Wow 13!!!!" Model Naomi Campbell and comedienne Chelsea Handler, on the other hand, simply exclaimed, "Happy Birthday."

Also commemorating Harlow's birthday was Nicole's husband Joel. Turning to his own Instagram page, he shared a black-and-white picture of their daughter when she was still a toddler. In the accompaniment of the snap, he simply noted, "Happy 13th Birthday."

While Nicole rarely shared pictures of her children, her husband has offered a number of their photos on several occasions. Back in October 2020, the 41-year-old rocker put out a photo of his wife, his daughter and his sister-in-law Sofia Richie posing together for the camera. "Who's who anymore," he wrote in the caption.

One month prior to that, Joel shared an Instagram picture of him and his son Sparrow in honor of the boy's birthday. "Happy 11th Birthday to my baby boy! I love you Sparrow, here's to many more years of being best friends and me embarrassing you," he pointed out.