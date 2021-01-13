 
 

Prince Harry Sports a Ponytail, Says Neighbor Rob Lowe

The Duke of Sussex may have ditched his polished royal look since he moved to Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, according to the 'Full House' alum who also lives in the neighborhood.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been pretty reclusive since they gave up their royal titles to lead a new life in the U.S. But now a fellow celebrity has shared an interesting update on at least one-half of the famous couple.

According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's neighbor Rob Lowe, the British redhead is now sporting a ponytail. The actor spilled on the prince's unexpected new hairstyle during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Monday, January 11.

"I just ran into your countryman, the English treasure, Prince Harry, at the stoplight 10 minutes ago," he shared the information to James Corden. "He lives about a mile from me. He's been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighborhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car."

The "Fuller House" star continued dishing on the British royal, "I may have a scoop. It was very, very quick, don't totally quote me on it, but it looked like he's wearing a ponytail." He quickly added, "I'm just saying. It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail."

James was dubious, arguing, "I'm certain that isn't true. Do you know what I think's happened? I think you didn't see Prince Harry." Rob insisted the encounter was true, admitting, "Oh no, it was him because I have to say I followed him to the house to see if the car went in."

Harry and Meghan relocated to the U.S. with their son Archie in March 2020 after stepping down as senior members of the royal family. They have since lived in the Montecito enclave of Santa Barbara, California. The couple reportedly purchased the house for $14.7 million.

