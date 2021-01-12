LeToya Luckett's Estranged Husband Blames Outsiders for Divorce, Denies Cheating Allegations

Instagram Celebrity

Tommicus Walker, who shares two children with the former Destiny's Child member, admits he didn't want to get a divorce and blasts 'friends or family' who 'didn't like him.'

AceShowbiz - Tommicus Walker has shared more insight into his crumbled marriage to LeToya Luckett after they announced divorce. Taking to his Instagram Stories to share a message to other couples who may be fighting for their relationships right now, he hinted at his hope to fix the damage and somehow make things work again with his estranged wife.

"To any married couple, trust that God can work things out despite what might be the present state right now," Tommicus wrote, remaining hopeful. "God is the only person that can change the circumstance(s). I never wanted a divorce, but outside forces can create a lot of confusion."

Tommicus also set things straight on the cheating allegations brought against him. Denying that he ever betrayed LeToya, he claimed, "For the record, I NEVER STEPPED OUT ON MY WIFE."

Tommicus later posted another post addressed to "friends and family" who "didn't like him." He viciously clapped back at them, writing, "And for ALL the friends and family that's saying 'I didn't like him anyways' guess what, I didn't like yo stanky a** either!!"

LeToya made public her decision to go separate ways with Tommicus on Instagram on Monday, January 11. "After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce. It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children," she wrote in a note along with a family portrait.

Asking public to give them privacy, she thanked fans "in advance for your prayers, support, & space to heal as we tread through this challenging time." In the caption of the post, she simply wrote, "Love always."

Tommicus took to his own page to post a similar statement. "We remain committed to our family as co-parents and we ask that you please respect our privacy and the safety of our children at this time. We happily remain committed as caring friends with great love and respect for one another," he wrote.

This arrives after someone claimed to have seen Tommicus with his alleged secret "family." According to an employee of a business establishment which Tommicus allegedly visited with his supposed secret "family," "Tommy. Letoya lucketts husband is at my job with a woman and kids. Not sure if they are together but hid daughter is with them and the server who's taking care of them said they are a family."

Back in August 2020, an alleged side chick of Tommicus also claimed that she had videos of their alleged affair. The Instagram model from Dallas showed to The Shade Room a video of a man who resembled Tommicus sleeping in a hotel room while the other video saw the aftermath of them having sex. Tommicus immediately denied the model's claims.