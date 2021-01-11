 
 

LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back

The former Destiny's Child member previously dumped her husband Tommicus Walker after his alleged side chick exposed their affair in 2020 while LeToya was pregnant with their second child.

AceShowbiz - LeToya Luckett's marriage to Tommicus Walker is once again rocked with affair allegations. Tommi is accused of having a secret family after he was allegedly caught in an outing with a woman who is not his wife LeToya and their "kids."

Sharing the juicy info was one of the employees of a business establishment which Tommi allegedly visited with his supposed secret "family." The worker texted to entertainment news blog @justsipthis, "Tommy. Letoya lucketts husband is at my job with a woman and kids."

"Not sure if they are together but hid daughter is with them and the server who's taking care of them said they are a family," the source dished. When asked to get a picture to prove it, the employee claimed, "Trying to get a picture but I don't want him to see me. They were walking too fast but he paid."

Neither Tommi nor LeToya has responded to the latest affair allegation. Back in August 2020, an alleged side chick of Tommi claimed that she had videos of their alleged affair. The Instagram model from Dallas showed to The Shade Room a video of a man who resembled Tommi sleeping in a hotel room while the other video saw the aftermath of them having sex.

She additionally told the gossip site that she was more than willing to share the videos in public, before claiming that Tommi was also messing around with another woman just days after their alleged affair.

Tommi later debunked the allegation, insinuating that it was all simply a devil's work. "The devil is busy and will not win. Please pray for my family and especially my wife while she's pregnant. This too shall pass. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate," he wrote on Instagram.

LeToya, who was at the time pregnant with their second child, was said dumping her husband following the cheating rumor. She sparked the split speculation as she ditched her wedding ring in an Instagram video.

The pair welcomed their second child on September 14, 2020. They recently reunited to celebrate New Year together with their kids as well as their daughter's 2nd birthday. While they have not addressed the status of their relationship, the former Destiny's Child member sparked a speculation that they're back together as a couple as she includes a label "wife" in her Instagram profile.

