 
LeToya Luckett Confirms Third Wedding, Looks Stunning in Her Bridal Gown
Essence Magazine/Hailey Golich
Celebrity

The Destiny's Child alum celebrates the new chapter in her life by releasing pictures from her nuptials with Taleo Coles following a star-studded ceremony in Houston, Texas recently.

  • Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lead: Former Destiny's Child member LeToya Luckett has turned a new leaf, celebrating her journey to find love once more with Taleo Coles. Their story is a testament to healing and divine timing, offering a powerful reminder that love can arise from the ashes of past heartaches.

In a touching union, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Le Tesserae in Houston, Texas. Their love story, captured in an ESSENCE exclusive, reveals how love became the salve that healed LeToya's heart. As the singer and actress looked resplendent on their special day, surrounded by 200 guests, it's clear that this chapter in her life is a deeply cherished one.

LeToya's journey to this moment began after her divorce from Tommicus Walker. Despite their once hopeful union, which began in 2017 and resulted in two beautiful children, Gianna and Tyson, the marriage ended in divorce by 2021. Post-divorce, LeToya sought solace in prayer, asking for healing and a heart ready to love anew.

Her prayers were answered when Taleo Coles entered her life. A mutual friend, whom they had both known for two decades, finally introduced them in 2022. Taleo quickly proved his dedication by moving from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Houston to be closer to LeToya and her children. His presence brought an influx of kindness, peace, support, and consistency into her life, marking the start of a much healthier and happier relationship.

LeToya recently said of Taleo Coles, "I will say that, daily, I am spoiled with kindness. I am spoiled with peace. I am spoiled with support. I am spoiled with consistency, love - and I had to give it to myself first - but the fact that God saw fit to put it in the form of a man, I won't complain."

Her words reflect a profound appreciation for the harmony Taleo has brought into her life, solidifying their bond even before the vow exchange.

The wedding day saw a host of celebrities coming together to celebrate the couple's love. Among the notable attendees were Ms. Tina Knowles, LaTavia Roberson, Toya Wright-Rushing, and Bun B, creating a star-studded yet heartfelt celebration. The initial guest list of 70 grew significantly, underscoring the support and joy shared by friends and family for LeToya's new chapter.

Congratulations to LeToya Luckett and Taleo Coles on this beautiful journey of love and healing. As they embark on this new path together, their story offers hope and inspires many to believe in the possibility of finding love again.

LeToya Luckett Allegedly Quietly Married to Mystery Husband

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

LeToya Luckett’s Ex Tommicus Walker Needs His Wife Back After Divorce Announcement

LeToya Luckett's Estranged Husband Blames Outsiders for Divorce, Denies Cheating Allegations

